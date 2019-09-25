From rain to sunshine, Lubbock has seen sudden changes in weather that could impact the Texas Tech campus landscape. Walking around campus, one may wonder what all is necessary to keep the lawns maintained during this fluctuating weather.
Charles Leatherwood, managing director for Tech Grounds Maintenance, said one reason students may see sprinklers turned on throughout the day, whether it be hot or cool, is because the department is trying to get caught up with irrigation efforts after a little over 17 days of over 100 degree heat in August.
“We had a really good spring in May and June. We were very wet, which allowed us to back off on our irrigation,” he said. “But when we hit those consecutive days of 100 degrees we had to really pour the water on.”
Since the department is caught up, Leatherwood said most irrigation is taking place at night.
“I don’t like watering during the day when the students are coming back,” he said. “But we’re just trying to get caught up, and then we started adjusting it.”
In addition to watering up to first freeze, Leatherwood said Grounds Maintenance will water through the winter months to provide moisture when there is no snow or rain.
As soon as temperatures start increasing after the winter, Leatherwood said irrigation will start up again.
To consider the irrigation requirements needed on campus, one may need to know about the types of grass.
Joey Young, assistant professor of turfgrass science, said there is cool-season grass, such as annual ryegrass, and warm-season grass, such as bermuda grass.
Cool-season grass, which can be found in areas including the perimeter of the United Supermarkets Arena, the Engineering Key, Memorial Circle and the east campus entrance leading into Memorial Circle, are grasses that thrive in cool temperatures, Young said. Warm season grasses are more dormant during cooler and freezing temperatures.
“Those grasses are going to tend to probably need a little bit more water just overall than what our warm-seasoned-type grasses are going to need around campus,” he said regarding cool-seasoned grass. “The quantity of water that they would need would probably be slightly higher than what would be expected of bermuda grass.”
During the winter months, watering cool-season grasses would help sustain growth and color in those areas, Young said. For the bermuda grass on campus during the summer, he said one may need to water twice a week depending on weather conditions.
“We want to use rainfall as a mechanism to limit how much we need to run irrigation,” he said.
To conduct irrigation on campus, Leathwood said there is a central irrigation system that can control the sub-systems across campus. He said 80 percent of the irrigation systems on campus are automatic.
“We have a weather system. It’s set up if we get a half-inch of rain in a certain period of time, it automatically starts shutting them all down,” he said. ‘We’ve had a couple of little showers that we kept them running because we didn’t get enough. It also has a freeze shutdown capability.”
Sometimes, irrigation has to be scheduled around events that take place on campus, Leatherwood said.
Regardless of how irrigation is scheduled on campus, city restrictions on lawn irrigation is another factor that could impact lawn irrigation in Lubbock.
However, Tech will not fall under city irrigation regulations, Stuart Walker, Lubbock Code Enforcement director, said.
“If you’re buying water from the city, our irrigation ordinances apply to you,” he said. “If you’re on a well, it doesn’t apply, or if you’re a state entity, like Tech, they don’t apply either.”
From April 1 to Sept. 30 of this year, Walker said summertime watering standards go into effect for those buying water from the city.
“So, you can only water twice a week based off the last number of your address,” he said regarding how each residence buying water from the city will be allowed two days each week to water lawns.
Even though Tech utilizes well water, Walker said the university and others not using water from the city understand the amount of water they use.
“For the most part, the citizens of Lubbock, even those on wells, are very cognizant of their water use,” he said.
There are several wells on campus that Tech utilizes, Leatherwood said. But, he said Tech still tries to follow the city’s recommendations.
“We also take care of the Health Sciences Center, and we’ve got half of it on well water,” he said. “We try to utilize well water as much as we can.”
