The dry, arid climate of Lubbock combined with the size of Texas Tech makes the task of beautifying campus potentially challenging.
As spring approaches, people may wonder how landscapers on campus prepare and maintain the university’s plants during colder and drier days.
Vikram Baliga, manager of the Tech greenhouse and a Ph.D. horticulture student from Lubbock, said Tech is a big campus and managing the property is not an easy task.
“We have a fairly large grounds department, but it’s still a lot to keep up with,” Baliga said.
Given the area of land it is tasked with, Baliga said Tech Grounds Maintenance does a good job of incorporating aesthetically pleasing plants while also considering climate and water conservation concerns.
“When it comes to conservation, I don’t want to say it’s impossible, but it’s hard to do a perfect job,” Baliga said.
Tech effectively incorporates plants requiring less water for larger tracts of campus, while also planting more colorful flowers at locations most visible to the community, Baliga said.
“We can be as conservative as we can, but practically speaking we need our beds on campus to look good. We do,” Baliga said. “It’s part of the appeal of the campus.”
Baliga said balancing beauty with functionality can be difficult when dealing with arid climates such as West Texas.
“We need to water enough to keep everything looking good, but not overwater,” he said. “I don’t envy the person making those decisions either, those are tough decisions.”
While Baliga said he occasionally notices watering of plants and grass at times of the day that are not optimal, it is not a serious concern.
“Every now and then, I’ll see a bed flooded, but it’s getting more and more rare,” Baliga said.
Tech is an important part of the Lubbock community and ensuring beneficial watering practices are being followed on campus could reinforce the importance of water conservation, Baliga said. This includes following city guidelines for watering.
“I think as much as we can we should be striving to lead by example and follow those regulations, and I think in general we do a good job,” Baliga said.
Tech uses community nurseries as often as possible, thereby supporting local businesses, Baliga said.
“There’s a couple of nurseries, locally, that they buy from that supply a lot of the plants for campus,” Baliga said. “You know, most of those nurseries are local growers that actually grow out their own plants.”
Josh Molligan, a Tech alumnus from Lubbock who majored in plant and soil science, said maintaining a landscape with an area as large as Tech is a difficult job.
“It’s challenging, it’s very challenging,” Molligan said.
Molligan appreciates the efforts of Tech, and he said he believes the environmental climate of Lubbock has been appropriately factored into the landscaping of the university.
Like Baliga, Molligan said Tech does a good job of adding certain color and beauty to the campus while maintaining reasonable watering requirements.
“I feel like as far as the plants that are available to West Texas that can provide color, these are very low maintenance plants,” Molligan said, speaking of the flowers planted around Memorial Circle.
Adele Deaton, an irrigation design coordinator for Tech Grounds Maintenance, emphasized the size and scale of landscaping a university, such as Tech.
“It’s about trying to keep the campus looking great,” Deaton said. “There’s a lot of pride that goes into it.”
Deaton said certain irrigation at Tech can be decades old, and she is fortunate to work with ground crews who are competent at their craft. She said consulting with grounds crews about where and what to look for can require researching maps and plans of the university.
“It gets fun,” Deaton said. “Plus, I enjoy looking at old maps.”
Deaton said Grounds Maintenance does not solely focus on plant and foliage landscaping at Tech.
“For Grounds Maintenance overall, it’s not just about the plants, it’s not all that we take care of here,” Deaton said. “We also take care of the streets and the sidewalks, and so it’s trying to make it safe and at the same time we’re trying to make it beautiful, inviting.”
Working against the dry climate of Lubbock can be difficult, but it is not without reward, Deaton said.
“My job is to make things green,” Deaton said. “Send water where there isn’t and to keep it green.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.