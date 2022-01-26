As students are returning to campus and walking to classes, they may notice the various construction projects. These projects are for the students to better their future and grow their opportunities here at Texas Tech.
Brandon Richard, media relations coordinator with Texas Tech Transportation and Parking Services from Houston, said the Pedestrian Mall is nearly finished and ready to be utilized by students. This project began in the summer of 2021 and connects the Student Union Building and Administration building.
“There are still a few landscaping things they need to get taken care of They've been planting trees the last couple of weeks. And just that like beautification of the landscaping around the parking lot, but yes, the parking lot is complete,” Richard said.
What students can look forward to about this new feature to campus is the safety aspect Richard said. Cars would before not be aware of the students in the parking lot and students would feel unsafe. Students can go through the area now and not have to worry about cars.
The area is also a place where students can collaborate with one another as benches and tables will be placed. As well as lighting for students walking at night Richard said.
“It's just like overall just enhancement of the space but focusing on the asset of safety aspect,” he said.
While this feature on campus is complete, other projects around campus are still under the works. Richard said the Academic Sciences building just broke ground in December and is currently in the next phase of construction.
The building will be going directly above lot R1, which is why it is fenced off. More of the lot will be sectioned for the building but that will be in the later stages Richard said. The only way this affects students at the moment is changing their walking routes around the area.
“You have to walk around the fencing just kind of like the pedestrian mall fencing was up. Like you had to just walk around,” he said. “That's really the only way it affects students and then the faculty staff that parked in R1 are still able to park there for now.”
This new building will provide students with new classroom facilities, said Eric Crouch, senior managing director for capital projects and administration from Monohans.
This building will serve as multipurpose teaching and research science building once it is finished said Crouch.
“So probably there are five total departments: chemistry, biology, physics, geosciences and psychology. And the goal is aimed at science teaching spaces teaching laboratories and classroom space and then some research space,” Crouch said.
The Academic Sciences building is not the only project that is upgrading the Tech community. Crouch said the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts Theatre & Dance Complex is on phase II of renovation construction.
This project kicked off in the year of 2020, but due to COVID-19, it had been delayed. The total budget for this project is $20 million dollars, which include both phase I and phase II Crouch said.
“There's about 24,000 square-feet that are being renovated. That includes the theater and the stage. And then the lobby space, serving the theater. Along with the prop lab and the orchestra pit and some circulation spaces back behind the theater,” Crouch said.
The second part of the project is 11,300 square-feet. This renovation will include two stories of steel beams behind the theater. The space will provide room on the first floor for costume labs, student workspaces and offices for graduate students and administrators, Crouch said.
He also said the goal with a project like this is to provide a modern facility for students to study in and provide productions in new and updated facilities for patrons as they come and watch students perform.
“I think they need the most modern equipment and facilities sort of thing can express themselves and express their their creativity,” Crouch said.
Another person involved with this project is Andrea Bilkey, associate dean for students and curricula at the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.
Bilkey said this project has been in the works for almost 20 years. The project started with the feasibility study and the feasibility study happened many years ago, said Bilkey.
“I think the main goal is for us to be able to train our students in the practices of today and the practices of tomorrow. So we're looking for not just being able to be employed right away, right now,” Bilkey said. “But looking towards how the arts inform many other fields of interest.”
The expected move in time for the project is fall 2022. Students who are not majoring in the college will be able to experience the upgraded facility by attending performances the college students puts on Bilkey said.
There is a student rush night, which is also known as sneak peak night before opening. Some classes require students to attend, others give it as a suggestion for students, but it is readily accessible to all students, said Bilkey.
“We're doing a number of interesting things there. And then of course, we're doing a lot of social justice work as well investigating what's happening in our world and our societies. As a lot of artists say, ‘art is a reflection of what you see and an art as a reflection of yourself’,” Bilkey said.
Bilkey said she is really excited the building will come to life as it has been a long process to get it in the works. She said she felt nervous when the pandemic hit as it was unknown what was going to happen to the project. Now, she said the world is waking up and will be able to get that building up soon that will benefit the game.
As for other new projects to look out for in the future, Crouch said there is current construction in the works with regards to the Texas Tech Museum and expanding the Arnold East Wing in order to fit new art collections that were gifted to the university.
