Whether it be the University Testing Center, University Career Center, Student Health Services or the Student Counseling Center, Texas Tech students may not realize the amount of campus resources covered by tuition fees.
The University Testing center allows students who have learning, mechanical, mobility or visual disabilities to receive accommodations in both classroom and testing situations under the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the University Testing Center website. These accommodations include extended test time on tests, alternative test formats, enlargement of testing materials and the use of a reader or scribe.
Students who are eligible to receive these accommodations should discuss their needs with their professors at the beginning of each semester, according to the Testing Center website. Professors have the option to either provide the requested accommodations within their academic department or allow the students to take tests in Academic Testing Services’ West Hall facilities.
To receive eligibility for testing accommodations, a student must establish these needs through Student Disability Services in Room 335 of West Hall, according to the Testing Center website.
The University Career Center offers multiple services that help students find the best careers suited for them.
Donna Strader, assistant director of student development for the Career Center, said these services include document critiques, mock interviews, career assessments, a career closet, webinars and multiple events and career fairs students can attend.
Document critiques and mock interviews are the two services Strader said students use most at the University Career Center.
Document critiques can include résumés, cover letters and personal statements, Strader said. To get interviewing skills, she said mock interviews, which students can set up as many times as they need, can be in-person interviews, video interviews or phone interviews.
The biggest tale away students get from the Career Center is success, Strader said. Whether it is current students or alumni searching for a job, she said the Career Center will work with everyone to make sure they get the best opportunities possible in whichever field they choose.
“Our job isn’t to do anything for you, but to make things better,” Strader said. “We help students know what to do and teach them how to do it. We also equip students in a way that the stress of a job search is taken away because our services help guide their decision.”
Student Health Services is on the first floor of the Student Wellness Center and serves as a primary care clinic for students.
Logan Heinrich, associate clinical department administrator for Student Health Services, said some of the services they provide include urgent care for students who need same-day appointments, sports medicine, a nurse’s clinic, a women’s healthcare clinic and a full radiology department.
Student Health Services becomes busier when students are here and sometimes has limited appointments, Heinrich said. If a student wants a same-day appointment, he said to call as early as possible.
“Our phones turn on at 8 a.m., and our clinic will fill up within a matter of hours, so it’s important to call as early as possible,” he said. “We are pretty much at full capacity whenever school is in session. During the semester, we usually have 150 to 170 patients who come use our services on a daily basis.”
The real benefit of students seeking healthcare on campus instead of somewhere out in the community is that Student Health Services is easy to find and is set up to be student and faculty friendly, Heinrich said.
Student Health Services is also set up in a way that they are the least expensive means of healthcare for students.
“Every semester, students pay a medical service fee that allows us to greatly reduce the cost of our services to students,” he said. “It’s not free, but in terms of healthcare, it’s a very good deal. We try to make it the most convenient for students who are seeking healthcare.”
If a student visits Student Health Services during class, Heinrich said a red note, or an excuse explaining where the student was, will be issued to the patient. However, he said they will not provide a red note unless the student has seen a provider.
“The provider will determine if the sickness of the patient has been contagious and they don’t need to be around other students and we’ll provide a return-to-class note saying they were contagious,” he said. “We will also provide a red note for students who miss a class, even if they aren’t contagious, just to have that proof for their professors.”
Another benefit of Student Health Services is that it is managed by the Department of Family and Community Medicine in the Tech Health Sciences Center, Heinrich said. This provides an educational aspect that focuses on training the next generation of medical doctors, which gives Student Health Services an advantage compared to other places in the community.
Amanda Wheeler, assistant director of the Student Counseling Center, said some of the services the Counseling Center provides include individual counseling, couples counseling and group counseling for students. She said the center also offers Manage Your Mood workshops, which are a four-week series of one-hour classes that teach coping skills for the difficult parts of college and covers topics, such as interpersonal relationships, stress management, emotion regulation and distress tolerance.
The Student Counseling Center will also be implementing a new service this fall called Therapy Assistance Online, which consists of online videos that teach students some basic skills, such as how to cope with depression or anxiety and how to learn resilience, Wheeler said. After the videos, she said the students have a 20 to 30-minute consultation with a therapist and answer a series of questions.
Taking a self-inventory to figure out what is going on is the best advice Wheeler said she can give. She said the center does get busy throughout the semester, so students may have to wait a few weeks to get in with a counselor, which is why it is good to come in early.
“When things start to feel not right is when you should make an appointment rather than waiting until everything explodes or until the end of the semester when you’re failing all of your classes,” she said.
Whether or not a student has a mental illness, Wheeler said there are definitely services they provide that can be really helpful.
“College is a difficult time period where students are kind of learning how to be adults for the first time,” she said. “There’s a lot of transitioning from high school to college, moving away from home and even transitioning from college to the workforce. Having a counseling center is important because it provides a place for students to talk about those transitional periods and cope with those situations.”
