The Student Union Building’s newest retailer is selling class materials and other necessities. Now called the Texas Tech University Campus Bookstore, some students may remember the store under the ownership of Barnes & Noble; however, the bookstore has transitioned to management under Follett.
Mario Carvajal, store manager for the bookstore, said the transition between the two companies took just over a month to complete.
“Just like most bookstores we offer new and used books, but I think what sets us apart is our digital library,” Carvajal said. “We have an ever-expanding digital library, every semester we work with publishers to transfer course material to digital.”
Many students have become accustomed to digital textbooks because of the pandemic. Carvajal said it is important to meet the demands of students and professors.
To rent physical copies of textbooks, no paperwork is required. Carvajal said they will only ask for basic information like name and phone number as well as a credit or debit card on file.
Students can also stop by the store for more than class materials and shop through retail or grab a bite to eat. The bookstore has inherited the café and implemented new menu options for students to try.
“All the coffee, syrups, ingredients are ordered through the same channel as Starbucks,” Carvajal said. “They utilize the Starbucks ingredients purchased through the same channel a regular Starbucks would.”
The café also offers $5-and-under grab-and-go breakfast and lunch specials.
“We just wanted to offer students a cheaper option for lunch and breakfast,” he said. “ “We want to be able to offer students affordable options not just with books, but supplies and across the board.”
Student organizations can request a table at the café to host meetings and promotional events. This gives students another way to connect with one another and see the organizations the campus has to offer.
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, according to the campus bookstore website.
Carvajal said the bookstore will begin selling Lululemon products in the fall of 2022.
“For us it’s not about just sales. It is our goal to have a clean, inviting, well-stocked store with affordable options,” Carvajal said. “But it’s more than sales. We want to be a part of the campus culture and we want to be a part of students’ lives beyond just selling things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.