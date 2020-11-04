With the choice to not have to return to campus after Thanksgiving break, some Texas Tech students might want to finish the fall semester while on campus. For those staying in Lubbock, certain amenities and resources still will be available.
Some students may be curious if housing will remain open due to an extended winter intercession.
Sean Duggan, managing director of Tech University Student Housing, said all residence halls will remain open and staffed until graduation ceremonies are finished. For students not graduating, residence halls will close on Dec. 10. Residence halls will reopen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
“Basically, it’s a normal year for us,” Duggan said.
University Student Housing will work individually with students if they need to go home later than Dec. 10, he said.
“We’re going to work with students and stuff to make sure they’re OK,” he said.
Due to the current situation, Duggan said he believes extending the break provides more flexibility for students.
To find the Winter Break Contract Extension form, students can visit the University Student Housing website.
Tech Hospitality Services currently is working to establish which dining locations will be open after the break to feed those on campus during the online instruction and final exam period, according to a statement from Alan Cushman, unit manager for Tech Hospitality Services. The department wants to ensure they are providing the best possible options to feed the Red Raider community based on the population that will be dining on campus.
As soon as this information is available, Hospitality Services will share the dining hours with campus, and those hours will be available at hospitality.ttu.edu.
Elizabeth Massengale, assistant dean of students and managing director in the Tech Parent and Family Relations department, said they have been fortunate to work closely with the Office of Institutional Advancement during this time to have funding available to help students who may be in financial need due to COVID-19 layoffs or any other layoff.
“It’s not that things will change,” Massengale said. “I think we are prepared for students who have these needs and need some additional support.”
Currently, Massengale said she has not been made aware of any changes being made due to the high percentages of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lubbock County. For now, Raider Relief services are continuing business as usual.
“We are still functioning as normal, supporting students, faculty and staff every way that we would normally be,” Massengale said.
Ileana Hinojosa, administrator in the Tech Center for Campus Life, said she helps operate Raider Red’s Food Pantry, and there have not been discussions on what they would do if there is another campus closure. Although, she said she imagines they will continue to operate as they are now.
Currently, Hinojosa said they have bags of packaged food prepared for students to order. This strategy is to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
“Typically, we follow whatever rules that the university follows,” Hinojosa said.
Following Thanksgiving, the food pantry will continue to function as they are now, Hinojosa said.
When Tech closes on Dec. 23, the food pantry will close as well and will open again on Jan. 4 when the university reopens, Hinojosa said. This still gives the food pantry the ability to assist students who do not go home for the holidays.
“Our goal right now is to stay open as long as the university is open,” Hinojosa said.
In addition to those staying on campus the few weeks after Thanksgiving, some students may need services to help them return home for the break and the rest of the semester.
Changes will be made to BreakShuttle, a cost-effective way for students to travel home for the holidays, Massengale said. Students can register to take a bus trip back to certain cities in Texas for Thanksgiving break.
Students will leave on Nov. 25 and will stop in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and El Paso, Massengale said.
Though buses would typically return after Thanksgiving to get students back for finals, Massengale said, this year, they will return in January. This is due to the change in modality to courses.
“Most students are not going to come back right after Thanksgiving,” she said. “They’ll wait until January to return.”
Buses will be filled to 50 percent capacity, and students will be required to wear masks, Massengale said. Additionally, students will be subjected to COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks. Tech will provide hand sanitizer and masks.
BreakShuttle and Parent and Family Relations worked with medical professionals to ensure the buses are as safe as possible for student riders, Massengale said.
“We recognize that some students do rely on this service to get home for those breaks,” Massengale said.
There is no commitment to a roundtrip ticket, Massengale said. One-way tickets are available for purchase if students have other means of transportation to get back to Tech.
It is recommended that students purchase tickets now and do not wait until the last minute, Massengale said. Students can find ticket information for BreakShuttle and purchase a seat on the BreakShuttle website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.