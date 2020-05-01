Bruce Jaggers, owner of Cafe J and Mamaritas, said both restaurants will be opening on Friday at 25% capacity.
The tables at each restaurant have been spaced out to keep everyone socially distanced, he said.
Cafe J has been doing carryout, delivery and curbside pick-up during COVID-19, and Jaggers said the restaurant will continue to do so while also allowing people to come inside and eat.
"We will also have the same plan at Mamaritas," he said. "But the drive-thru will also be an option there."
Both Cafe J and Mamaritas will have paper menus that will be disposed of after every party to stop the possible spread of COVID-19 from using regular menus.
"All we are striving to do is get back to normal," Jaggers said. "This is just the first step."
All employees will be wearing both masks and gloves at Cafe J and Mamaritas.
"We are trying to do the best we can about helping people get comfortable with getting back out to restaurants," Jaggers said.
