In March, local businesses were treating one man to many gifts. Gifts he did not receive and instead left for the capital of Texas.
The owner of J’s Salsa company, Kelsey Johnson said he did not think the former head coach of the men’s basketball team, Chris Beard, would leave for his alma mater.
“I feel like he just kind of stabbed us in the back a little bit,” Johnson said. “But at this point that seems like forever ago now.”
Local restaurant Evie Mae’s BBQ offered Beard free barbecue for life before his departure and one of the owners, Mallory Robbins, said she and other businesses collected the former offerings and wanted to gift the items to a Tech basketball fan.
“We collected all sorts of crazy things from a Yeti cooler to a pair of cowboy boots, to gift cards,” Robbins said. “This was not for Chris Beard, it was for a Tech basketball fan.”
Robbins said she is excited to see head coach Mark Adams and the team play against the Longhorns and she is expecting students and other fans to be loud.
“I think it is exciting that (Beard’s) coming back.” Robbins said. “I think I would be kind of intimidating if I was Chris Beard to come back to Lubbock.”
Micah Sparks, the owner and operator of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s said, he is ready to watch the Red Raiders play and show the nation that the grass is not greener in Austin.
“We felt a little betrayed by his decision to go to Austin,” Sparks said. “I respect that he wanted to follow his dreams there but I feel like Austin would have never appreciated Beard in the same manner Lubbock (did).”
Sparks said he saw the amount of drive that went into the Kansas game and that team is in good hands with Adams.
Eric Washington, the managing partner at Two Docs Brewing Company said the establishment offered Beard free beer for life.
“Everybody’s a little angry about how things ended with him but I think at this point, rather than being angry, everyone’s really just more excited with the way our team is looking,” Washington said. “And this is going to be a great chance for him to see what kind of crowd we have and what kind of team Mark (Adams) put together. So I think it’ll just be a chance for Lubbock to show that the team was bigger and more than just Chris Beard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.