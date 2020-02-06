As a way to bring members of the community together, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted the Business Expo Thursday.
Local businesses interacted with other each other and prospective clients during the expo, which took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. In addition to local businesses, departments at Tech took part in the event.
Dexter Sykes, senior business consultant at the Tech Small Business Development Center, said the SBDC helps people who want to start a business, whether it be during the planning process or loan application process.
“We are members of the [Lubbock Chamber of Commerce], and this particular event is a very good networking opportunity,” he said.
The expo gives the SBDC the chance to interact with new and prospective clients, Sykes said. This is an event the SBDC attends each year.
“As a member of the Chamber, we’re always here,” he said, “and we find it to be a very productive event.”
Paige Mahaffey, section supervisor at Tech Procurement Services, said her department has a booth at the event to try and get vendors interested in doing business with Texas.
“It’s more just letting people know that there are opportunities to do business with Texas Tech and how to make sure that they are able to participate in business with the university,” she said.
Being able to bring Tech departments and local businesses together is something that could result from a networking event such as the expo.
Kristina Butler, vice president for marketing at the Tech Alumni Association, said the expo provides opportunities of awareness for local businesses and entities that want to partner with those businesses.
“This is a good opportunity for the Alumni Association to get in front of the Lubbock community and tell people what we’re about and what we can help them with as far as businesses and sponsorship opportunities.”
This year’s expo was the second one TTAA attended, Butler said. It is good for departments, such as the TTAA, to learn about the local businesses and possibly partner with them.
“We have a lot of alumni that are in the Lubbock community that love to see the double T and see our logo and come and stop by, and we get a chance to interact with them, meet them, get to know them and hopefully make a connection with them that will return to give back to the university.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.