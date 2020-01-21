Scott Burris was selected as the chairman of the Department of Agriculture Education and Communications at the Texas Tech College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Tuesday.
Being the chairman for the department, Burris will be taking over for Steve Fraze, who retired at the beginning of the month after serving as chairman for almost 12 years, according to a Tech news release.
Burris has been a faculty member in the college since 2005 and is a highly recognized agricultural researcher and educator, according to the news release. Along with being a researcher and teacher, he was Tech’s Collegiate FFA student teacher coordinator and adviser.
Burris also served as the associate department chair and interim chairman from 2016 to 2018, according to the news release.
