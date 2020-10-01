When COVID-19 reached the U.S. and many activities and programs moved online, the Texas Tech Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research already had a program in the works dedicated to assisting those with autism.
Jennifer Hamrick, interim co-director of the Burkhart Center, said the Texas Telehealth Outreach Clinic for Autism (TTOCA) program is the post-cursor of the Mobile Outreach Clinic for Autism that was launched last year to assist families in rural and underserved areas of West Texas. The program was so successful that the program was encouraged to expand.
“Based on the response we were getting in West Texas, it was clear that there were probably families in need of this service across the state,” Hamrick said.
The TTOCA, which launched in May 2020, is a research study being conducted through the Burkhart Center that provides services throughout the entire state of Texas, Hamrick said.
To be considered for the program, families must first fill out a contact form, which will begin the intake process, Hamrick said. The intake process includes interviewing the parents of the individual with Autistic Spectrum Disorder to discuss why they are reaching out and then doing some observations virtually, asking the parents to interact in certain ways with the individual.
Hamrick said the process helps the center come up with a good plan to address whatever deficits or behavior the family is wanting to work on.
“We want to make sure the parents have a good understanding of some of the critical skills necessary to address those skill deficits,” Hamrick said.
Specifically, this study aims to see whether parents can be taught to implement Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children with ASD, Alexis Favela, a behavioral therapist for the Burkhart Center, said.
ABA therapy uses evidence-based practices to teach individuals with ASD anything from functioning communication to functional living skills, Favela said. Because these practices are evidence-based, if one uses them correctly, he or she is more than likely going to yield the same results.
Additionally, Favela said ABA also can teach replacement behaviors, a technique that decreases tantrum-like behaviors by asking, “What can we teach instead?”
TTOCA also focuses on helping individuals reach the highest level of independence they possibly can, Hamrick said, which benefits not only the individual with autism but the family as well.
“The parents are the ones who directly work with the children, they’re with them every single day,” Favela said.
Teaching the parents how to implement interventions is helpful in helping an individual with ASD reach the highest level of independence they can, Favela said.
Students also see the benefits telehealth can have for individuals with autism.
Maria Barbalich, a Level-3 Tech Health Sciences Center nursing student from Houston, said she believes telehealth can be beneficial for individuals with autism because it fits into a schedule easily.
“Individuals with autism like their schedules and having a routine, and I think telehealth is something that could easily fit into that schedule and not push them out of their comfort zone,” Barbalich said.
TTOCA is grant funded through the state, meaning its services are free, enabling the Burkhart Center to reach even more families, Hamrick said. The program aims to serve 300 children.
For more information regarding the TTOCA program and the contact form to begin the intake process, visit the Burkhart Center website.
