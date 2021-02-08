The Buddy Holly Center will extend their open hours till 7 p.m. starting Friday, Feb. 12. The extension allows visitors to view the new exhibition called “Ebova, New Works,” which will be available in the Center’s Fine Arts Gallery.
The exhibition will be available to the public through March 21 for free. More information about this exhibit and other resources can be accessed at www.buddyhollycenter.org.
