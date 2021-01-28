On Feb. 3 the Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock, is remembering the 62nd anniversary of the plane crash that took the lives of J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, pilot Roger Peterson, Richie Valens, and Buddy Holly, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock..
The Don McLean song "American Pie" references the deaths of these singing legends, and the date was coined "The Day the Music Died" because of that lyric, according to the release. Free admission will be offered by the Buddy Holly Center on Feb. 3.
Hourly screenings of "The Buddy I Knew," the Buddy Holly Documentary, by Larry Holly will be showing in the South Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to the release.
A shower of yellow roses on Buddy Holly's grave is placed by the Buddy Holly Center’s staff each year on the anniversary of his death, according to the release.
For those wanting to reflect a moment and travel to his grave, it is located at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 31 Street and Teak Avenue, according to the release. Daylight hours are the visitation hours on all major holidays, seven days a week.
