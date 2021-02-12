On Feb. 12, The Buddy Holly Center is cancelling their extended open hours until 7 p.m. due to freezing weather, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock today.
The Center will now close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, according to the news release.
The exhibition being showcased in the Center’s Fine Arts Gallery will be available until March 21. It is free and open to the public, according to the news release.
For more information about the exhibit, visit www.buddyhollycenter.org , according to the news release.
