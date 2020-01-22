A voter registration drive was hosted in the free speech area Wednesday by the Black Student Association with the hopes of registering as many students as possible before the primary deadline of Feb. 3.
When asked why voting was important, Wale Adejumobi, a sophomore computer science major from Houston, said it’s about being part of a movement, and also making a change.
He talked about how it’s important, even if one is just one voice, that there are thousands of others who felt the same way and banding together is what makes one’s voice matter.
When asked about registering in the future, Adejumobi said they have several events in the coming weeks focused on helping students register. He also invited anyone having trouble registering to message them for assistance and help.
“If there are certain policies or certain things you want changed in this country it’s the easiest way to see any kind of change you want made happen,” Chris Onywuenyi, a senior industrial engineering major from Houston said.
With registration coming to an end on Feb. 3, it is important for students to be registered in order to participate in the early voting period of Feb. 18 to 28.
“Voting is important to me because our generation is the new one coming up,” Robert Pellette, a sophomore international economics major from Austin, said, “but our voice is not getting heard in the president election or senate election. Because our voting registration is down, we came out to get people registered, so that you can have a voice in this upcoming election”
