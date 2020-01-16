The Texas Tech Black Student Association hosted an open general body meeting Thursday to answer questions and discuss a racially charged video that went viral on social media last December.
Baahir Jinadu, a senior mechanical engineering major from Bakersfield, California and president of the BSA, said the group has devised a three-phased plan to ensure that by the end of it, students are left satisfied with the results.
The first phase of the plan was the open general body meeting where both members of the university administration as well as the executive board of the BSA were able to hear the concerns of students and faculty.
Phase one also contained a set of “calls to action” the BSA will present in a meeting with university administration Friday. One of the calls to action is a protocol implemented by Aug. 24, 2020.
“So, while we don't know exactly what might go on during specific situations, like the one that you saw with the video, it's helpful to know what will happen as a result of certain things if certain actions are taken, how they can be dealt with,” Jinadu said. “They should have specific consequences for this action.”
Jinadu continued and said behavior changes need to be made in the Student Code of Conduct that mandates the offending students to fulfill the implemented requirements to register for classes in the following semester.
Phase one also includes the initiative to add a Black Cultural Center on campus to address the needs of black students and serve as a venue to host educational, cultural and social activities, Jinadu said.
“This will be a place where people are informed on what it is to be black and the experience that black students go through. Of course, anybody must be allowed into the building, but this serves as another safe space for black students on campus,” he said. “A lot of the time, incidents like this happen because people don't truly understand the effect that this has. If people are taught beforehand what exactly racism is, what racist behavior might look like and how that affects the victims of racism, then a lot of these incidents can be reduced to the future.”
The BSA also wants to increase the number of black faculty by 10 percent by the year 2022 with one black adviser in each academic college, Jinadu said. The staff rate should also increase by five percent.
Overall, Jinadu said they want to see the people that are teaching them directly to be more diverse racially.
BSA wants monthly updates given to them until May 1, 2020, when they expect the plans to be released, Jinadu said.
“Hopefully, maybe in the yearly address that we're asking for, like that can be talked about,” he said. “We want to update the student body on progress being made with these calls to action that can be done by the president of the institution.”
In case the behavior from the university is unacceptable, Jinadu said the BSA will move to phase two.
“Phase two will consist of a limited demonstration. This will be over maybe a span of days. If necessary, further details will be provided,” he said. “If necessary, move to phase three. Phase three (is) consistent with continuous integration, continuous demonstration.”
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said an investigation into the matter of the racially charged video began in November, and further investigations were still going on when the BSA’s statement was released. Despite this, Schovanec said his response to the video was too slow.
“We need to respond more quickly. My answer, my response (that) should satisfy everybody came, I'd say too late. When you don't hear something, it doesn't mean something's not being done. And that may sound defensive but we are very sensitive to making sure that we are thorough and we are correct in what we need to do," he said. "And that's frustrating, especially to you. So, we recognize that we're going to have to be much more proactive. You have to see that this affects us.”
Schovanec said he thinks the recommendations in phase one are reasonable and ones that he is willing to work with to make sure the students are getting what they need to feel comfortable on campus.
“It's not just getting students here that matters – it’s when you get here. Do you feel like this is a place where you want to be? Do you feel that you're supported and you're safe, you're respected?” Schovanec said. “So, it's not just about growing numbers that get numbers. So, yes, sometimes our responses are too slow, sometimes there's reason, but I think we must be much more sensitive about acting more quickly in the future.”
Carol Sumner, vice president of the Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said her department has implemented diversity in the hiring training for faculty members on search committees as well as a Fellows Program for staff in all the colleges to implement a diversity, equity and inclusion initiative to make sure the staff knows what it means to be diversity advocates and allies on campus.
As a result, Sumner said several of the colleges have developed diversity committees or are in the process of doing so.
Sumner said for students to see the change, they need to be the change. Although the administration, faculty and staff are the ones who implement the change, she said students are the ones who need to bring the change to her attention.
“If y'all are involved in solving this problem, you change what you're committed to. If you're not committed to the change with it, you can't ask me to change 48,000 people or myself," Sumner said. "So what I said to all of the students is we need you to work with us,” Sumner said.
Genesis Tate, a sophomore broadcast journalism major from Lubbock and event coordinator for the BSA, said they decided to have a general meeting because of the spark and timeline of events that have happened recently that, as a community, they feel have not been addressed and handled fully.
Tate said that because the members of BSA do not see what happens behind closed doors between the administration and the executive board, this was the way to go face-to-face in the public eye.
“We want everything to happen in phase one, but that's not always ideal. We would like some type of compromise and (to) really strive for progress and make sure that these things won't happen again and that history doesn't repeat itself,” Tate said. “We just want the administration to see that there is a community out there that does feel left out and does feel abandoned and that our voices are being heard and that this is the place that we want to be at and this is a place that we're comfortable with as the African American community.”
Jinadu said he wanted to make sure people felt like they were listening to them as an organization because the BSA was not being too vocal about certain things they plan to do over winter break.
The keyword that Jinadu said came to mind was “change.” Agreeing with President Schovanec, Jinadu said he wants people to feel protected on campus and make sure their voices are being heard.
“I think at the same time students need to feel like there's a change in addition to also knowing what resources are available to them and things like that,” Jinadu said. “So, I think (the) institution is doing a good job of hearing us out. I think students also need to be able to feel that change as well.”
