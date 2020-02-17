The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine announced veterinarian and renowned horse expert Britt Conklin has been hired as the new Associate Dean for Clinical Programs.
Conklin, a Tech alumnus, earned his undergraduate degree in the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, according to the Tech news release.
“Being raised here in the Texas Panhandle, in production agriculture, has shaped the character and veterinarian I have become,” Conklin said, according to the release. “I am thrilled to be part of this exciting program and, as part of the Texas Tech family, I look forward to fostering those fundamental values we hold dear in the students who pass through this program.
Following veterinary school, Conklin established a veterinary practice in Weatherford which was recognized in 2005 as a Top 5 Equine Hospital in the United States by Horseman’s magazine, according to the release. Additionally, he has served as the senior equine professional services veterinarian for Boehringer-Ingelheim Animal Health since 2012, helping to grow to the company into the world’s largest equine animal health provider.
In his time with Boehringer-Ingelheim Animal Health, Conklin focused on performance horse pharmaceuticals and chronic diseases affecting lameness and hooves of horses, according to the release. He was the keynote speaker at more than 20 different state, national and international veterinary medical association meetings and provided hundred of hours of instruction and continuing education.
Conklin is interested in developing veterinarians who are able to serve the needs of the rural and regional community, according to the release, in line with the mission of the school.
“I am excited that Britt will join the leadership team of the School of Veterinary Medicine,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the school, said according to the release. “He will provide important leadership to our relationships with veterinary practices all across Texas. These practices are key to providing experiential learning for our students, and Britt has developed an enormous network that is second to none. He will help enable truly outstanding hands-on, clinical education and research opportunities for our veterinary students.”
