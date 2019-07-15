When graduating high school, students have difficulty deciding which colleges are feasible. For some high school students in Brazil, Texas Tech is an option they may choose to attend.
High school students from two schools in Brazil, which include Bom Jesus located in São Paulo, Brazil and Instituto GayLussac located in Niterói, Brazil, learned of the opportunities Tech has to offer, especially in the field of engineering, during a tour on July 15. These students, some of whom arrived on July 12 and some on July 13, will stay on campus until their departure on July 16 to learn how Tech may be a viable option for them after graduation.
George Spoth, executive associate dean for international programs at the Tech College of Engineering, said students from Brazil who are a part of the Tech K-12 high school program come during the summer to see the campus and listen to presentations.
Tech K-12 is a print-based and online university program for students from kindergarten to 12th grade that allows one to gain credits whether he or she lives in Lubbock or in another country, according to the Tech K-12 website. Some students can take part in a full-time Texas high school diploma program.
“If students get their high school diploma from Texas Tech, they can actually come here to Texas Tech, and they’ll receive a $1,000 scholarship, which gives them the same right as a Texas resident,” Spoth said. “Their tuition is the same.”
If an international student does not utilize the program and goes to a school in another country, their tuition will be higher, Spoth said.
In addition to the visiting Brazilian students learning about opportunities at Tech, Spoth said the visit also has benefits for the university.
“We see a lot of benefit for not only Texas Tech itself, but also for the College of Engineering,” he said. “We’re able to meet with students that we might not otherwise know about.”
During the Brazilian students’ visit to the campus, which also took place during past summers, Spoth said the visiting students got to see Tech engineering labs and watch Ph.D. students present their research.
This visit consisted of the students watching Anthony Burks, a senior computer engineering major from Lake Jackson, conduct a presentation about 3-D printing and Richard Gale, Tech professor of electrical and computer engineering, conduct a presentation about how engineering is used in the world. The students also listened to current Tech seniors from Brazil discuss their time on campus and their transition to Tech.
“For us it’s great because we’ve actually recruited students from there,” he said. “We would like for more students to know about Texas Tech and also the College of Engineering.”
In addition to learning about engineering, the visiting students from Brazil may learn about other subjects and aspects of the campus lifestyle at Tech.
Gabriela Ferreira, coordinator for Liberty Education, which is a company that helps facilitate the partnership between Tech and Brazilian high schools, said the Brazil students taking part in the K-12 high school program back home also came to Tech to get experience and learn more about what American universities are like.
“One that is very important for them is the English language,” she said regarding other subjects the Brazilian students can learn with their visit to Tech. “Besides that, they have contact with subjects that they don’t have the opportunity to have in our country.”
Despite the benefits the program provides these Brazilian students, getting them interested in the program may be the first step for them to consider attending Tech or another American university.
Teresa Kassuga, high school coordinator of Instituto GayLussac, said this partnership between Tech and the Brazilian high schools opens doors for these visiting students, as some have the chance to get a dual-diploma, which consists of a diploma from a Brazilian high school and one from an American high school.
“They like being here and seeing the difference between a Brazilian university and an American university,” she said. “It was very nice to meet the Brazilians studying here. They told us how good Texas Tech is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.