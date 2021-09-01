The Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System convened at 9 a.m. for a special call meeting on Sep. 1 in Wichita Falls to formally welcome Midwestern State University into the Tech System.
Michael Lewis, chairman of the board, called to order the special meeting and convened for the board as a whole.
“On behalf of the Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System, it is my estate honor, privilege to preside over this meeting today as Midwestern State University officially becomes the fifth member institution of the Texas Tech University system,” Lewis said. “It truly is wonderful to be joined by all of you today on the beautiful campus of MSU Texas in Wichita Falls as we welcome the Mustang family into the Texas Tech University system on this truly historic day.”
The board had six items on their consent agenda to consider and approve, with the first being a Resolution of the Board to thank Midwestern State University Board of Regents, administration, students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to who helped make the partnership between MS and the system.
The board then approved the following items:
- Approving the chancellor to make amendments to the Regent’s Rules to include the MSU mission and other necessary changes
- Ratifying the necessary contracts of MSU that needs the board’s approval
- Ratifying MSU’s operating procedures and policies
Former President Susan Shipley informed the board that after her remarks to the board, that she would be departing MSU.
“As you can imagine, it's a bittersweet day for all of us who have to say goodbye to the old way of doing things and welcoming the new,” Shipley said. “This is truly the proudest moment of my life professionally and privately as my past, my present.”
President Shipley concluded her remarks and walked out of the room to a standing ovation from those in attendance.
The board of regents then considered the fifth item on their consent agenda, appointing James Johnston as interim president of MSU in light of the newly vacated office. The board approved the appointment without objection.
The final item the board heard was a presentation of the history of MSU from the new interim president of MSU. After the presentation concluded, the board convened into executive session.
The board then authorized Chancellor Tedd Mitchell to begin a search committee to find a new president for MSU and to set up a tax exempt 501c organization for the system in open session. Finally, the board showed a video for Gov. Greg Abbott congratulating MSU in joining the system.
The meeting of the Board of Regents for Tech System was adjourned at 11:20 a.m.
The board is scheduled to meet next on Nov. 18 and 19 at the Tech Systems Building in Lubbock.
