The Texas Tech System Board of Regents passed two motions regarding positions at the Tech HSC during a special-called meeting Friday.
One of the motions involved a new executive secretary and the other named the new interim president of the Tech HSC.
The regents passed a motion to provide Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell the authority to appoint the executive secretary.
In addition, the motion to affirm Lori Rice-Spearman, Tech HSC provost and chief academic officer, as the Tech HSC interim president was approved, and the search process to find a new president was passed.
“I move that the board to delegate the to the Chancellor Mitchell the authority to appoint, set the charge to and to determine the process to be used to by a presidential search committee in accordance with the regent’s rules and under the terms and conditions set forth by the executive session," Board of Regents Vice Chairman J. Michael Lewis said regarding the passed motion.
Board of Regents Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee said the membership for the presidential search committee will be announced soon after the meeting.
“We look forward to hearing about the progress the search committee has made at future board meetings,” he said.
