The Board of Regents discussed matters such as the Amarillo School of Veterinary Medicine and potential changes and plans for the campus community during a meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Amarillo.
The meeting began with introductions and acknowledgements.
Chancellor Tedd Mitchell thanked those who helped with the development of the Amarillo School of Veterinary Medicine including members of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Amarillo Matters and Ginger Nelson, Amarillo mayor, who worked to gain support for the veterinary school.
He also thanked those in the Tech Health Science Center in Amarillo who assisted with the planning aspects, the Board of Regents staff and IT and AV teams.
He recognized those who contributed logistical help and the Systems Relations Team, and he thanked those who hosted system members.
“I also want to be thankful for the folks who have hosted us here at the Health Sciences Center Campus in Amarillo,” he said. “Everything from the tour of the facilities, all the accommodations and the assistance with travel for all the folks really talks about the values-based culture that we have in the Health Sciences Center.”
Mitchell recognized Anne Marion for her fiscal support in regards to the National Ranching Heritage Center and Quail Tech, a premiere quail research program at Tech, and Dr. Bob Stafford of Amarillo, who was an instrumental ambassador in Amarillo during the Texas Tech Horizon campaign.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said the Amarillo veterinary school has already found some faculty members.
“Much progress has already been made in the recruitment and hiring of faculty and staff for the School of Veterinary Medicine,” he said. “That’s attributed to the work of Dean Loneragan with support from Provost Michael Galyean, and today I’d like to introduce three of the new faculty that will be part of the School of Veterinary Medicine.”
Members include Dr. John Dascanio, who will serve as Senior Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs in Amarillo, Dr. Brett Conklin, the Associate Dean for Clinical Programs and Dr. Bethany Schilling, Assistant Professor of General Veterinary Practice.
Lori Rice-Spearman, Interim President for the TTUHSC, also provided acknowledgements as she recognized the leadership team of the Amarillo regional campus.
“It is important to note that outside of Lubbock, the Amarillo campus is the only campus that has a full complement of all five of our schools,” she said. “It is, in part, our regional structure that now helps us make good on the promise to improve healthcare delivery across west Texas.”
Regent Dusty Womble recognized Terry Fuller for his dedication and fiscal contributions to Tech.
The board then considered items as a committee of the whole and approved items within the consent agenda and acknowledged the review of the information agenda.
The board also considered reports of the standing committee. All items were considered and approved for the following committees: Facilities, Finance and Administration, Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs and Audit.
In September of 2019, the board worked to create a strategic plan for the system to better create trackable goals to ensure everyone stays on the same page and pace.
Deputy Chancellor Kendra Burris provided a report and said main focuses include success and enrollment and communications and marketing.
Burris said there is one working group comprised of two to three representatives each president selected, but it may break out into undergraduate and Health Sciences Center committees to best fit needs.
As for student success and enrollment, Burris said goals include looking at factors that influence higher education costs and determining which factors can be addressed by the system, developing an inventory of university and system resources and programs supporting accessibility and affordability, assessing the transferability and dual-credit process and reviewing the Red Raider Guarantee and the Blue and Gold Guarantee Programs.
The group is also working to evaluate how to understand and appeal to first-generation students and diverse populations and explore industry relationships to support students with internships and work-study and tuition assistance programs.
The board discussed debt in more detail, and Schovanec discussed Tech’s new “Completion Grants,” which are meant to support students who are juniors, seniors and above as they work to graduate. He said this is helpful because scholarships tend to decline in dollar value as students continue their college education.
Brian May, president of Angelo State University, related the discussion to how his school is looking to offer a few free classes to students such as nontraditional students to encourage finishing their degree plans.
“We’ve seen it, the data across the country where they have used this,” he said. “It’s remarkable; if they could just have that start, it’s kind of like writing a theme paper — that first line is the hardest one to write, and if you do that, then you get them back in.”
May said students tend to do best when busiest, and Angelo State also offers free summer housing when students take a full load of courses.
“That’s been a game-changer for Angelo State and a couple of other regionals now, in Texas, have followed our lead on that,” he said.
Deputy Chancellor Burris also discussed communication, marketing and brand awareness with the board and stated the focus could benefit from a shift from a full, in-house office to hiring an outside firm.
“I think this will bring a new skill set to our system office and resource for our universities,” she said.
Three areas were also stressed including crisis management, brand awareness and messaging. Burris said Tech should be proactive and understand how to handle a crisis; in the event of a crisis, Tech should have one, human voice the campus community can look to.
Asher George, a first-year medical student from Mesquite, shared his story with the board and stressed making an impact on a situation rather than influencing it because one’s impact will stick around and touch people.
Matthew Dewey, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer for Tech, provided information on marketing and communications.
Areas offering opportunities for growth include writing and editing, web, design, video, media and public relations, social media, photo and administrative support. Dewey said the skills of team members are being assessed in order to properly place people.
After previously speaking with members of the campus community, Dewey said there is an overarching feeling of optimism for what the community can accomplish together.
To improve, Dewey recommended providing a consistent vision, leadership on brand and messaging, accountability, clearly defined roles and relationships, leadership on resource advocacy (which includes an open conversation about what resources are needed to make things happen), consistency in partnership and clarity and consistency in work.
Regent Mark Griffin said Tech is consistent culturally and could benefit from finding a way to share cultural consistency with academic achievements.
“We have a cultural consistency that has permeated for years that has not changed. That is a consistent, West Texas value,” he said, “and I think the challenge is balancing our academic prowess, if you will, with the promise of the cultural consistency that’s going to happen.”
To engage audiences, Dewey said it is important to captivate, educate and inspire people. Tech does the first two steps well, but can work more on the last aspect by stating accomplishments, then informing audiences of how the achievement is impacting others, as well as how people can get involved.
Moving forward, Dewey said he would like to work on the following:
- Set the stage for future members by building a comprehensive communications and marketing plan and providing a framework and brand platform for colleges to follow.
- Formalize internal partnerships, especially as groups and colleges grow to better enable expansion and growth.
- Re-allocating resources from existing projects when necessary to implement into new projects, which should be developed to address identified needs.
- Perform regional and national brand research, which may be done with outside support.
- Build professional communications and marketing community across campus so organizations feel the support of Tech and its resources.
Dewey said he would also like to develop a research-based, market-tested brand strategy.
“We don’t have a long history of doing market research or research around our key audiences,” he said, “so we’re beginning that now.”
He said his approach includes engaging communities, researching and planning, hypothesizing and testing, leveraging digital opportunities to reach audiences, emotional storytelling and sharing that with the public, and captivating, educating and inspiring others.
All four student body presidents were invited to speak at the end of the meeting. Presidents of Angelo State University, the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in El Paso were unable to attend the meeting, but Austin Habecker, Student Body President for Angelo State University, shared a pre-recorded video presentation with the board.
In the video, Habecker discussed upcoming events such as HPV vaccinations on campus taking place March 2; he said a goal is to increase HPV vaccination availability so students are more likely to receive all three rounds of the shot. He also talked about a fundraiser on April 18 and said tickets are $10 and include a plate of food and a ticket to the double-header against Tarleton State. “The Rammies,” an event to honor student leaders across campus, will be hosted on April 21. He said a 5k fundraising run is being planned.
David Rivero, Student Body President for Tech, mentioned how executive and cabinet members of the Student Government Association traveled to Washington from Feb. 23 -27 to participate in the “Big XII on the Hill Conference” and focused on college affordability and mental health resources for students.
Rivero provided updates to the board including:
- Being in the process of evaluating proposals for the creation of a centralized attendance system.
- An SGA-sponsored career and internship fair on campus, which about 55 local businesses from the Lubbock community will be attending.
- Barricading Broadway, an initiative started about a year ago that aims to provide safe rides to students enjoying a night out. Rivero said the SGA is working with Uber and Lyft for discount codes.
- SGA talk show and elections, which are a means of communicating with student body through social media, newsletters, and Campus Live, a media production within the Lubbock community. Communications include discussions of resources available to students, initiatives in the works, and what it means to be a Red Raider; the talk show will be passed on to the incoming administration.
Rivero said elections will take place March 4 – 5, after which there will be a transitional period for newly appointed members to be informed on important initiatives.
Board of Regent meeting minutes from Dec. 12 and 13 and Jan. 22 were approved during this meeting.
The next Board of Regents meeting will be May 14 and 15 in Lubbock.
