The Board of Regents for the Texas Tech System, for its last meeting of the last meeting of the academic year, convened at 9 a.m on Thursday, May 13, in the Tech System Building.
Chairman of the board Michael Lewis called the meeting to order and introduced the newly appointed regents Arcillia Acosta, Cody Campbell and Pat Gordon who were appointed by the governor of Texas on April 13. They were not able to vote or comment on anything the board discussed due to their pending appointments by the Texas State Senate.
Chairman Lewis asked the chancellor and the four presidents of the system to present their introductions and recognitions.
Chancellor Tedd Mitchell recognized Dan Pope, mayor of Lubbock, for his ability to lead the City of Lubbock amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Regents gave the mayor a standing ovation for his efforts.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec recognized the director and coaches of the Spirit Squad at Tech, the new Masked rider, the recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship and the Dean of the College of Education. President of Tech Health Science Center, introduced the new provosts of HSC Lubbock.
The Board of Regents then moved on to the consent and information agenda. Regent John Walker stressed the importance to the new regents, current regents and those present in the meeting of the consent and information agenda. Afterwards, the board approved both agendas.
Chancellor Mitchell gave the board a COVID-19 report saying that all universities under the system are resuming normal operations by summer or fall. The Tech System will resume normal operations by June 1. Tech will end remote work by June 1, HSC El Paso by June 1, Angelo State University will resume normal operations by July 1 and HSC Lubbock by August.
The chancellor said there are currently only 11 student COVID-19 cases within the system.
President Ronnie Hawkins of ASU gave the board a report on strategic initiatives. The meeting of the board as a whole recessed while the facilities committee convened. The items on for approval were:
Approving a $12 million budget for the Tech Museum East Wing addition.
Approving $8 million of a $100 million budget for the Academic Sciences Building on the Tech campus. The building would be directly behind the Chemistry building.
Approving the naming of specific rooms inside the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine Headquarters and Mariposa Station.
Approving the honorific naming of a room at the School of Veterinary Medicine Headquarters to the Herrick Leadership Conference Room.
Approving the naming of the Tech Museum East Wing addition as the Dr. Robert Neff and Louise Willson Arnold Wing.
All items were approved by the committee.
The committee heard a report from the vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Constructions for the Tech System, Billy Breedlove, about the current and completed construction projects. The facilities committee adjourned and the audit committee convened.
The audit committee heard a report of audits from Kim Turner, chief audit executive. The committee adjourned and the academic, clinical and student affairs committee convened. The following items were presented to the committee:
Approving an emeritus appointment of a professor at ASU.
Approving the name changes of the Departments of Psychology and Sociology and the Department of Social Work to the Department of Social Work to the Department of Social Work and Sociology, both in the Archer College of Health and Human Services at ASU.
Approving exemptions to the nepotism policy at Tech.
Approving the appointment of tenure to Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, provost and chief academic officer at HSC Lubbock.
Approving changes in academic rank at HSC El Paso.
All items were approved.
The committee adjourned and the finance, administration and investments committee convened. Regent John Stienmetz raised a concern that there were only two members of the committee present and three members of the board could note participate in the current meeting. The committee was convened and a motion was made before the whole board to table four items that were going to be presented to the committee. The motion failed and the items were brought before the board. The items were as follows:
Approving contract with Skyline Aviation for Flight School as ASU.
Authorizing the president of Tech to execute a contract with Tophatmonocle Corp. (Top Hat) to provide classroom engagement technology services at Tech.
Approving the president of Tech to finalize negotiations with four vendors for temporary staffing services. The four vendors are Lubbock Temporary Help Services, 22nd Century Technologies, KT Black Services and InGenesis.
Approving Tech to amend lease agreement with ClubCorp TTC. ClubCorp operates the club and restaurant and also provides catering at the suites and club levels in Jones AT&T Stadium. The motion failed; however, the board made another motion to authorize Noel Sloan, chief financial officer for Tech, to try and extend the contract for three months at which time the board will reconsider the item.
Approving a one-year contract extension with the City of Lubbock for bus services.
Approving the Tech System to negotiate with vendors for pouring rights.
All items and motions were passed by the board as a whole.
Gary Barns, vice chancellor and chief financial officer for the Tech System, updated the board on the performance of investments. The board approved all of the items for actions from each committee.
The board heard reports from the vice president of the Student Government Association for ASU and the student body presidents for Tech, HSC Lubbock and El Paso.
Chairman Lewis recognized the student regent, Brooke Waterschied, for her efforts during the pandemic.
The board went into executive session for three hours. After the executive session, the board returned back into open session and authorized President Richard Lange of HSC El Paso to name a building at HSC El Paso and reveal the name at the appropriate time as well as finalizing agreements for land acquisition. The board also authorized Schovanec to conduct negotiations for a marketing contract between Tech and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The meeting of the Board of Regents for Tech System was adjourned at 3:34 p.m.
The board is scheduled to meet next on Aug. 5 and 6 in Lubbock at the Tech Systems Building.
