The Board of Regents for Texas Tech University System convened into a virtual special meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 4:05 p.m.
The board immediately convened into executive session for an hour and a half. The board then reconvened into open session to vote on two items
- Authorize President Lawrence Schovanec of Tech begin plans on building a new indoor tennis facility. The motion passed with unanimous consent of the board.
- Authorize the secretary of the Board of Regents to revise the regent's rules to update the structure the the board's standing committees. Regents Cody Campbell, Pat Gordon and John Stienmetz all opposed the motion, the six other regents voted in favor of the motion. The motion passed.
The board adjourned at 5:40 p.m. and will meet on Aug. 5 and 6 in Lubbock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.