The Board of Regents for Texas Tech System reconvened at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, to hear updates from the university president and Student Government Association president from each university.
Chairman Michael Lewis called the meeting into session by asking the chancellor and university presidents to present their introductions and recognitions.
Chancellor Tedd Mitchell started the meeting out by recognizing Dawn Payne, assistant vice chancellor and director of Equal Opportunity, and the governmental relations team for the systems.
He also recognized President Lawrence Schovanec, for is five years anniversary as the president of Tech, President Ronnie Hawkins of Angelo State University for his one year anniversary and President Richard Lange of Tech Health Science Center in El Paso for his seven year anniversary as president.
Following the remarks from the chancellor and the university presidents, Chairman Lewis then asked all four of the universities' SGA presidents to give their reports from their respective universities.
SGA president for Tech main campus, Faisal Al-Hmoud, spoke on Okay to Say, a new restorative justice program, Safe Nigh Out, a continuance of the previous administrations safe bar initiative, and Lift While You Climb, a diversity and inclusion initiative.
The meeting was adjourned at 9:42 a.m. with the Board of Regents being set to meet again on Sept. 1 in Wichita Falls to welcome Midwestern State University into the system.
