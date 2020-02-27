The Texas Tech System Board of Regents convened to discuss academic rank changes and tenure for faculty and different campus projects Thursday.
The board met at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 in the SimCentral Building at the Tech Health Sciences Center campus in Amarillo to vote on a variety of items.
After executive session, the board voted to authorize Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso President Richard Lange to conclude the negations and execute the documents needed to acquire property in El Paso. The board also voted to grant total project approval and authorize Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell or his designee to execute the documents needed to construct the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine Mariposa Station facility in Amarillo.
Billy Breedlove, vice chancellor of Tech System Facilities Planning and Construction, said weather got in the way of the SVM construction, which started on Dec. 16, 2019. But the project continues with the export of dirt from the construction site.
The renovation of the Dairy Barn is another project Breedlove discussed. He said a lot of parts, such as the flooring and windows, are being worked on.
The existing windows, which are built out of white pine, will not last long, Breedlove said.
"We're actually rebuilding the windows to match existing profiles, and we're going to do that out of mahogany," he said. "We will leave a couple of the existing ones in there after they're rebuilt."
Regardless of unforeseen conditions, such as concrete vaults and piping in the ground, the project is looking at an August finish, Breedlove said.
Along with these two projects, Breedlove presented an update on the construction of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service Cotton and Tobacco Program cotton classing facility located north of 4th Street across from the Rawls Golf Course. He said the contractor selection process is underway.
“That process is managed by the federal government, and FP&C will assist with project management services and construction observance,” he said. “That’s based on a co-op agreement that we have with the federal government.”
After selecting a contractor, Breedlove said he hopes to see construction of the facility start soon.
In addition to reports on certain Tech System construction projects, the board voted on different items regarding project budgets, expenditures, project names and more.
The board approved expenditures of $1,749,251 for Design Professional services Stage I for the new Academic Sciences Building on the Tech campus.
The ASB, which will be an expansion of the Chemistry Building, will consist of research and teaching labs for multiple science disciplines, classrooms and offices, Breedlove said.
Other items related to construction the board approved include approving a total project budget of $9,403,407 for Jones AT&T Stadium’s east side finish-out, a total project budget of $3,066,003 for a new Tech Health Sciences Center School of Health Professions Physician Assistant Building on the campus of Midland College and a total project budget of $25 million for the Tech HSC El Paso Dental Oral Health Clinic.
The board also approved the name “HEB Terrace” for the terrace at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion and “Charles H. Feltz Controls Systems Laboratory” for a laboratory within the Mechanical Engineering south building.
During the meeting, members of the board and the Tech System viewed report that contained information about the Tech System’s 2019 fiscal year annual financial statements, System endowments and bond status and credit ratings.
The board discussed items regarding academics and faculty as well.
The Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee took place next, and the board voted to approve a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Commercial Music.
In addition, William Gardner, Jerry S. Rawls Chair in Leadership and director of the Institute for Leadership Research, was granted the designation of Horn Professor.
The board also voted to grant tenure and academic rank promotions to certain faculty within the Tech System. For more information on items related to these faculty members, one can visit the Tech System website and view the agenda book for the meeting.
