Friday, Aug. 30
8:40 a.m. A Texas Tech police officer reported a weed-eater damaging a vehicle window in the R-17 parking lot.
11:38 a.m. An officer reported damage to a vehicle door in the Z5-C parking lot.
Saturday, Aug. 31
2:56 a.m. An officer reported information regarding a student suffering from a pre-existing medical condition at Carpenter Wells. After being evaluated by Emergency medical Services, the student refused medical transport and was released to their roommate.
11:35 a.m. A wallet theft was reported at Chitwood Residence Hall.
1:30 p.m. A bicycle theft was reported at Sneed Residence Hall.
3:31 p.m. A student was arrested for public intoxication at Gate 6 of Jones AT&T Stadium and was later taken to Lubbock County Jail.
4:26 p.m. A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a student for public intoxication on the south concourse at Jones AT&T Stadium and was later taken to Lubbock County Jail.
6:42 p.m. A student was reported to have received unwanted communication from two other students in the 2500 block of 3rd Street.
10:11 p.m. A student was evaluated by STAR Care Crisis representatives after having suicidal thoughts at Weymouth Residence Hall.
11:25 p.m. A student received a Lubbock County citation for possession of alcohol by a minor at Weymouth Hall. The student was released after signing the citation.
Sunday, Sept. 1
2:34 a.m. A non-student was pushed out of a vehicle and got a scrape on their right knee in the Z2B parking lot. The non-student did not want to file criminal charges.
11:59 a.m. An officer reported a fence being struck at North Quaker Research Farm.
4:06 p.m. A padlock theft was reported at the Architecture Building.
7:11 p.m. A staff member’s unattended vehicle was struck in the C2 parking lot.
Monday, Sept. 2
12:05 a.m. A student received a Lubbock County citation for possession of drug paraphernalia at Weymouth Hall. The student was released after signing the citation.
12:12 a.m. A bicycle theft was reported at the Gates Hall northwest bicycle racks.
2:53 a.m. Two students were arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a search of a suspicious vehicle in the C1 parking lot. Both were taken to Lubbock County Jail.
3:50 p.m. A student received a Lubbock County citation for possession of a fictitious license and was released after signing the citation.
8:58 p.m. A student was arrested for a bike theft in the 2500 block of 17th Street and was later taken to Lubbock County Jail.
11:19 p.m. A student was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the Z4P parking lot and was later taken to the Lubbock County Jail.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
