Sparked by passionate students and staff eager to promote cultural awareness and knowledge of the Black experience, a Black cultural center on campus be open to the public.
Assistant vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Jade Silva Tovar, said the Black Cultural Center will be a place where academia coincides with culture to create a vigorous experience for the Texas Tech community.
“The Black Cultural Center has been in the works now for a little over a year and was really led by our Black Student Association about a year or so ago and wanting to have a space that is representative of Black diasporic experience,” Silva Tovar said. “The president heard their need and was able to identify a building for us to be able to build a Black cultural center.”
The building is under construction at the corner of 15th Street and Akron Avenue, across from the east side of the Student Union Building.
“It is really important that we have the dedicated space so the future and the legacy that we’re leaving at Texas Tech for our Black students, as well as all students to understand the academic, the social and home-away-from-home experiences,” Silva Tovar said.
The space will be an opportunity to build and bridge unity, not only across campus but in the local community. Silva Tovar said she envisions the space being a hub for alumni, students, faculty and staff, as well as children coming in for summer camps to be inspired by what they see.
Silva Tovar said although student organizations, administration and units across campus have worked to encourage the celebration of different cultural and heritage months, the Black Cultural Center will provide an opportunity to not just experience black history in a single month.
“Students are at the center of everything that we do, and that really is our model,” Silva Tovar said.
The president of the Black Student Association, Christianah Adejokun, said her predecessor sat down with President Lawrence Schovanec to review BSA’s call to action, one which included the creation of a Black cultural center at Tech.
“Fast forward to my year of being community engagement chair. I sat in one of those meetings with President Schovanec,” Adejokun said. “We were starting to talk about the budget, and then plan, and have those blueprints and get the verification from all these officials in Lubbock, or like Board of Regents, to make sure that we can actually start construction.”
The junior biochemistry major from Arlington said the opening of a Black cultural center on campus will deeply impact her future as a student.
“Knowing that we have a Black cultural center just puts pressure on me and actually elevates me to not only just have a Black cultural center, but a Hispanic cultural center, Asian cultural center and make sure that our multi-cultural center that we have is more amplified,” Adejokun said.
Amelia Talley, associate dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the College of Arts & Sciences, said increasing the representation of students of color in STEM disciplines and careers has been on her agenda.
“There’s the pipeline that exists which basically means that every year you advance further in education within STEM-based programs, you typically see a lot of fall out from communities of color from people who are desisting in their pursuit of STEM education,” Talley said.
With regard to how the opening of a Black cultural center on campus can aid in this systematic flaw, Talley said seeing people of color give lectures about science, technology, engineering and math will allow students to feel represented and supported in such disciplines.
“Those events and bringing people together will foster some really important dialogues that will hopefully ultimately create some change within our community in terms of appreciating diversity and also hopefully ushering in a lot more inclusivity,” Talley said.
The Black Cultural Center as a significant symbol of the celebration of Black History at Tech, Adejokun said.
“This week actually, my board and I were passing out free cake for Black History Month and students who weren’t Black were like, ‘Oh, I can get cake too?’ and I was like, ‘Of course you can,’ Adejokun said laughing. “So many students really think that the Black Student Association, and the Black Cultural Center, and Black History Month is only for Black students to celebrate.
“I think with opening this center we can use it as an experience for all students to know that they can celebrate our culture and learn more about our culture and be involved in our culture,” Adejokun said. “I think that will create a culture of understanding on campus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.