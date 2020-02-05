As one of the largest campuses in the nation, Texas Tech can pose a challenge for students looking to get to their destination quickly. However, one mode of transportation students can look to are bikes.
Tech is designated as a silver-level university by the League of American Bicyclists, one of only two Texas universities to be recognized, Neil Kilcrease, assistant director for Transportation and Parking Services, said.
Criteria is based on five categories including engineering, encouragement, education, enforcement and evaluation/planning, according to the League of American Bicyclists website.
“We have about 450 bike racks on campus, 3 miles of bike lanes and then there’s 58 miles of shared use pass on campus,” Kilcrease said. “So I think (the university) has gone to a pretty big extent to make it a biker-friendly community.”
Additionally, the university hosts a number of events for students with bikes on campus, such as a bike sale in the fall as well as bike clinics that occur twice a year, Brandon Richard, Media Relations Coordinator for Transportation and Parking Services, said.
The bike sale, which takes place in August, consist of bikes that were left on campus from the previous year and abandoned, he said. The bikes are cleaned up, gotten up and running and sold along with a U-lock for $40.
The bike clinics, which take place in the fall and spring right outside the Student Union Building, offer students a chance to get their bike checked for free, he said.
“You can bring your bike, and we have the Outdoor Pursuits Center at the Rec go, and they’ll check the chains and air up the tires and anything like that, if there’s any diagnosis that’s necessary they’ll let them know and that’s a free service,” he said.
The spring bike clinic date has not yet been set, according to the Transportation and Parking website, but it will occur in April. More information is available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/Resources/TPSHelps/BikeClinic.php.
The bike clinic is also a chance for students to register their bikes, Richard said.
Additionally, students can register their bikes online for free at www.parking.ttu.edu.
While registration is not required for bikes, it is recommended, Kilcrease said.
Registering a bike is like adding a license plate sticker that attaches to a student’s parking account, Richard said.
“If anything happens, like it gets lost or anything, at least we have it on file,” he said. “That way if it shows up on the other side of campus or anywhere, we’ll know that it’s yours. Whereas if you didn’t have that, there’s no way, there’s no like ownership.”
The serial number, which is stamped into the metal on the bottom of the bicycle, is put down as part of registration and helps the bike get recovered if it is stolen, Clint Jakstas, administrative corporal with the Tech police department, said.
“With a serial number, we have a really good chance (of recovering the bike),” he said. “Without the serial number it’s pretty much slim to none.”
Additionally, even if the bike is retrieved, if students don’t have the serial number, there is no way to prove the bike is theirs, he said.
Aside from registering their bikes, students should lock up their bikes when they are not there to ensure their bikes are as safe as possible, he said. Typically, there are probably a couple of bikes stolen every week here, he said.
“As far as keeping it safe, a U-bolt lock is recommended,” he said. “At the very least put a cable lock on it, make sure your bike is locked up all the time.”
Another facet of bike safety is ensuring both riders and pedestrians are unharmed by following campus rules as well as state law.
State law dictates that when one is on a bicycle, they need to adhere to all traffic laws, Jakstas said. Many students don’t, and just because they don’t does not necessarily mean Tech PD will give them a ticket, but they can receive a state citation for violating laws.
“What I always tell the students, to make it kind of simple, is think of a bicycle like a motorcycle,” he said. “If you were on a motorcycle, you’re going to stop at the stop signs and you know use turn signals and all that, so if you’re on a bike you’re supposed to do that as well.”
Additionally, the law dictates riders need to use bike lanes whenever they are available, he said. In interior campus if there’s not a bike lane, students can ride on sidewalks. However, they cannot ride through breezeways and need to walk their bicycle in the area between the Student Union Building and library during weekdays.
From his own experience, biking is a great way to get around, Richard said. It is faster than walking, and with such a large campus, it can be a huge benefit in terms of being timely. Additionally, there are health benefits.
“I enjoy biking,” Richard said. “It’s fun to me. I actually enjoy it.”
The university wants to develop different modes of convenient transportation for students and biking is just one of them, Kilcrease said. If students can’t afford a car, or don’t want to bring a car, they don’t have too.
“If we can have them bike and use alternate means of transportation, we really encourage it, and I think we have several different transportation options for students here, between the bike program, Lime, we got Zipcar available if they do need a car, the Raider Ride program,” he said. “This is just one piece of that pie for transportation, that we can get students around between all those.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.