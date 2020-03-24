The Big 12 Universities, including Texas Tech, will host a Big 12 Virtual Career Fair for students to meet employers across the nation on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"All the other Big 12 schools will be participating, so students from all over the Big 12 footprint will have the chance to log in," Jay Killough, managing director of the University Career Center, said.
The fair allows Texas Tech students the opportunity to engage with employers submitted by Iowa State, Kansas State and more who are out of state, Killough said.
Additionally, there will employers from within Texas submitted by schools including The University of Texas at Austin, Baylor, and Texas Christian University.
"(The virtual career fair) will be a good chance to see a wide variety of different employment options occurring right now and it's a really cool format," he said.
In the online format, students can log in and log out of the fair based on their own schedules, he said. Employers are encouraged to have representatives available to video chat during the fair, he said, though they may not be available at all times.
"You kind of log in and browse the employers you would like and then you can drop a resume if you like or you can instant message or you can video chat with employers, so there's a lot of opportunities to visit with employers and see what they have to offer," he said.
Registration for the event is available on the University Career Center website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/events/careerfairs.php.
