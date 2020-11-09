President-elect Joe Biden recently named the team members of his coronavirus task force that will create the basic foundation for fighting COVID-19.
Every member of the team has prior experience in the field of medicine or have taught at universities including Yale's medical school and Harvard's medical school, according to the Associated Press. In addition, members of the task force have experience by holding other positions in the medical field, including the former co-chair U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.
The experts named for the Biden’s coronavirus task force, according to AP, include:
- Dr. David Kessler, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics and pediatrics from the University of California, San Francisco.
- Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, an associate dean from the Yale's medical school.
- Dr. Rick Bright, former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
- Dr. Luciana Borio, vice president of technical staff at the In-Q-Tel strategic investment firm.
- Dr. Ezekial Emanuel, an Oncologist from the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.
- Dr. Atul Gawande, professor of surgery from Brigham and Women's hospital and Harvard Medical School.
- Dr. Celine Gounder, clinical assistant professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
- Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
- Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
- Ms. Loyce Pace, executive director and president of the Global Health Council.
- Dr. Robert Rodriguez, professor of emergency medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine.
- Dr. Eric Goosby, infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.