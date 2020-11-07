Former Vice President Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States Saturday morning after surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes with him winning Pennsylvania.
Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by a margin of more than 4 million, which could grow with ballots being counted, according to AP.
Even before counting has finished, Biden hit a record after receiving more than 74 million votes, which is more than any prior presidential candidate, according to AP.
In addition, Senator Kamala Harris was elected as vice president, according to the AP. She is the first black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected for the position.
President Donald Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since 1992, which is when George H.W. Bush lost reelection, according to AP.
Regardless, a lot of Americans were invested in this presidential election, according to AP. About 103 million participated in early voting this year.
Biden made the following statement after finding out the election results on Saturday morning, according to AP:
“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.
In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.
With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.
It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.
We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”
