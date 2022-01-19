Jan. 20 marks one year since President Joseph Biden Jr. has been inaugurated into office and many events have happened in just 365 days. The pandemic being one of the nation’s biggest battle, Biden has had other priorities that may or may not be addressed.
Associate professor from the department of political science, Joel Sievert from Lincoln Nebraska talks about Biden’s policies and if he had met them over this past year.
“So if you’re a Democrat, you’ll be like what Biden’s doing and if you’re Republican, you’re more predisposed to dislike it. Now, again, that’s not unique to Biden,” Sievert said “That is in the last several decades, a pretty standard environment the Presidents find themselves operating.”
Given the current circumstance, Biden has been put in a tough position, Sievert said. There may not have been a better way to do things in this situation. This is just the reality that a Democratic president faces.
Regardless of party association, in just a year, it has been difficult for Biden to fulfill his ideals that he advocated for during his presidents Sievert said.
“Now, that’s not an indictment on Biden, but that’s just political reality, right? They don’t have a large majority and they can’t push through some of that agenda,” Sievert said. “But that’s probably over the next year at least going to be again this route.”
The main struggle he faces going into the midterm Sievert said is figuring out how to keep the various factions within the Democratic party and continue to have support.
Perspective varies amongst individuals and for even students here at Texas Tech. Colby Reynolds and Abby Voelk from political Tech student organizations explain what they believe Biden has accomplished or not during his first year.
Republican point of view
Colby Reynolds, a fourth-year mechanical engineering major from Denton is an ambassador to the Young Conservatives at Tech Chapter. Reynolds said he believes the future with Biden’s presidency is unclear and worrying for the nation.
With regards to the pandemic, Reynolds does not believe Biden has done everything in his power to help alleviate the problem. Reynolds said the reaction Biden had to the pandemic only gave the United States worse repercussions.
“Huge increase on encouraging stimulus checks and stuff was very bad for the economy, as shown now because inflation is up to what the highest percentage in the area was like what 99 percent And that’s the first time since 1982,” Reynolds said.
Biden trying to enforce vaccine mandates was a bad call and deemed unconstitutional Reynolds said. It should be the individual’s choice and not forced. Although, the enrollment of vaccines when they became available for public use was successful.
Because the vaccine became available a year and half later, those who did not take it, had natural herd immunity by then, Reynolds said.
How COVID-19 has affected the economy Reynolds said that he does not believe Biden has provided six million jobs but sees around him that help is wanted in various areas.
“I worked at a locomotive plant over the summer and we had worker shortages all summer,” Reynolds said. “And that was because people weren’t working because they could just sit around home and do nothing all day and just get paid by the government.”
Reynolds said that with the cancellation of distribution of stimulus checks in the state of Texas. It encouraged people to get back to work.
Overall, Reynolds believes Biden has done more of the wrong things in his first year than previous presidents. Reynolds said according to Gallup polls Biden’s approval rating has been a stagnant 30 percent. Which according to Reynolds has never been seen by any president.
“Pray for our nation and God help us all,” Reynolds said.
Democrat point of view
Abby Voelk, a fourth-year finance major from Plan is the Tech Student Democrat Public Relations and Marketing chair. Voelk said she sees the future of Biden is him combatting the pandemic and taking on other priorities such as renewable energy.
Voelk said given the circumstances, Biden has done what any president may have done in his position. No one could have predicted these variants. In response, Biden has passed a COVID-19 bill, but Voelk said she does not believe he fulfilled that.
“I think he does really well with pushing everyone to get vaccinated and pushes people to get tested. But he does provide resources like I said, I just ordered for free testing the USPS,” Voelk said.
On the topic of Biden and reflection of women’s health, Voelk said she really wishes Biden made more of an impact as president after Texas made the decision to ban abortions. It would have been nice to have his presence in matters as big as that as Voelk voted for him and was deceived by his lack of involvement.
While the pandemic has been Biden’s biggest challenge to combat, one of the impacting factors Biden has had in his first year is being present, Voelk said. It is nice to have someone experienced in politics in this position.
“Like, it just feels like we’re not a joke to the world. And people are like, we have someone who’s educated and political and has been inspired, somewhat empowered,” Voelk said.
While there have been mistakes made, she said that at least there is someone that is educated in this role. For the future of the presidency, Voelk said that facing Omicron is what she sees happening for the president.
In the summer, she said that Biden may address student loans even though he may not pay off every student. Although if he addresses it, there may be an explanation for that.
“Hopefully we see more of a transition to renewable energy and going along with the student welfare and hopefully having some type of a plan that would educate people who worked in the oil and gas industry on how to be able to work energy,” Voelk said.
