Earlier this month, Joe Biden was recognized as the 46th President of the United States. Upon entering the White House, he enacted several executive actions to address multiple problems for America currently.
One of the actions that Biden made in response to the current pandemic is to make masks mandatory in several federal properties and public transportations. Mark McKenzie, a professor in Texas Tech’s Department of Political Science, said that this mandate is less strictly enforced and more of a symbolic requirement.
“The federal property mandate is more flexible on locations like national parks. National parks may develop their own rules for it,” McKenzie said.
Additionally, President Biden tried to push for a new stimulus package worth $1.9 trillion for all U.S. citizens. Regarding this action, McKenzie said that the President will have a hard time passing it exactly the way he wants.
“The Congress just passed a stimulus package late December, which President Trump signed," McKenzie said. "That was a lot of money to begin with, and there has been some arguments in both Republican and Democratic parties stating that $1.9 trillion is a lot of money, and you don’t readily have that money as a government."
McKenzie said that before people evaluate these actions as good or bad, they should read more than just one news source to gain more insight into the situation.
Joel Sievert, another associate professor at Tech’s Department of Political Science, said that a lot of what Biden has done are reactions to previous policies adopted or passed by the Trump administration.
“This is a very common development whenever a new administration comes in, especially in cases where there’s a change in partisan control,” Sievert said.
All the steps to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, to roll back some of the immigration related policies and to roll back the construction of the border wall at the Southern border are very standard whenever a new administration takes over Sievert said.
“We can’t really see a lot of actions on these proposals, but it still sends the signal about the potential policy priorities,” Sievert said.
Sievert said that the future for America is uncertain, mostly because the current government inherited the economy and conditions from the previous administrations, and they must run it while facing expectations from the public.
Sharing his opinion on the new presidency, Kevin Banda, an associate professor at Tech, said that Biden’s first wave of executive orders was to eliminate a series of executive orders made by the person he replaced.
“A lot of these orders settle on how policies are supposed to be implemented by executive agencies,” Banda said.
A lot of what happens in the future depends on what happens in Congress, and right now it is clear that policy is going to move to the left because the Democrats are controlling the presidency and both chambers of Congress, Banda said.
“Biden campaigned on a pretty ambitious agenda. How much of that can make it through the Senate is unclear to me, maybe it will surprise me,” Banda said
Individuals may look at Biden’s presidency with high expectations and hopes for the future. What he could do for America is still a current enigma, and only time will tell how things will go for the United States for years to come.
