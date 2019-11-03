As fans prepare for the upcoming basketball season at Texas Tech, Transportation and Parking Services is preparing for the influx of people at the United Supermarkets Arena.
“Currently, we have donor parking, that is the parking lot north of the stadium, which is C11,” Lance Rampy, TPS event parking and guest relations manager, said, “and then half of the lot south, which is the law school lot in R21.”
During men’s basketball games, street parking on west Indiana Avenue is available to donor parking patrons, Rampy said. About half of the street is available during women’s games.
North donor parking stretches beyond the parking lot and along Main St. and Flint Avenue, according to a parking map guide for men’s basketball.
“It’s a personal choice,” Rampy said. “If they want to buy a parking permit, they can.”
Free public parking is also available to fans, Rampy said.
Patrons of the women’s basketball games have access to free public parking west of the center drive lane through Commuter West, Rampy said.
“With men’s parking,” he said, “it is, and will be for the entire season, out in Satellite Parking, which is the S1 parking area, which is between 8th and 10th Street west of Texas Tech Parkway.”
During men’s games, those who park in Commuter Satellite will have access to free bus rides to the USA, Rampy said. About 15 to 20 buses are available to transport as many people as possible.
Buses will also be available to transport patrons back to Commuter Satellite after the final buzzer, Rampy said.
On the buses, people are informed of certain policies, such as carrying clear bags, Rampy said.
“We’re very efficient,” he said. “We typically get everyone back to their vehicle within a 30-minute period.”
The buses run for about 90 minutes before the game starts and about an hour after the game ends, Rampy said.
“Our portion of game-day operations with basketball is managing the parking areas and making sure of appropriate passes and then efficiency in transportation,” Rampy said. “And making sure there’s alternate forms of transportation.”
Alternate forms of transportation include the Lime scooters, which is how many students attending the basketball games arrive to the arena.
“Normally I Lime,” Trinity Porter, a senior journalism major from Chillicothe, said. “They have, I guess it’s called a Lime station, over by the student entrances, and there’s always, like, a couple hundred Limes.”
Porter parks across campus and uses the Lime scooters because of the congestion in the area around the arena after games end, he said.
Maverick Goodrum, a junior marketing major from Vernon, said he often uses Lime scooters to get to the games to avoid the hassle of parking.
“There is a limited number of parking,” Goodrum said, “people usually walk or Lime from their dorms or their apartments.”
However, TPS does their jobs effectively, Goodrum said. They have people in place to inform patrons if a parking lot is filled, making the process more efficient.
In addition, Porter said the department should possibly consider implementing cross guards for the streets surrounding the arena to avoid people running in front of moving cars, especially with the influx of new fans due to the successful season Tech basketball had last year.
“Now that we’re kind of in the spotlight,” Porter said, “I think some new challenges will surface as the population and attendance of the games goes up.”
