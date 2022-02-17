Editor note* The reporter and source are not related.
Season tickets are sold out for baseball and student tickets for both baseball and softball are available to attend home games at no cost on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“When it comes to baseball for student tickets, they don’t have to pre-register like basketball,” Tech Ticket Office student assistant, Stefan Scheel, said. “They can show their ID, and they can scan the ID as long as they are paying the athletic fee.”
The Red Raider baseball team’s home field, Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, is adjacent to Jones AT&T Stadium and holds 4,432 people. According to texastech.com/facilities, the field received a $5 million donation from private donors for renovation that took place August 2011-February 2012.
“Students will be able to scan in and sit in the general admissions section anywhere along the first or third base line,” Scheel said. “For softball, they just need to present their ID at the box office we have set up there, and we’ll give them a ticket there at the softball stadium.”
Rocky Johnson Field has been the softball team’s home field since 2001 and holds just under 1,100 people. According to the Tech facilities website, the facility includes an indoor hitting facility, locker rooms, athletic training and equipment storage areas and a team room for pre-event functions.
“If they just swipe their ID they’re getting into both of those events,” assistant athletic director for communications, Matt Dowdy, said. “That is basically our process for baseball and softball. We have seating for students already accounted for for baseball.”
Lila McPherson, a second-year communications studies student from Leander, is involved in the Student Activities Board, High Riders and Alpha Delta Pi. High Riders is a women’s spirit student organization dedicated to promoting and supporting Tech women’s athletics, according to the Center for Campus Life traditions website.
McPherson said she attended almost all home baseball games last year, and is required to attend all home softball games for High Riders.
“I like going to games because it’s nice and outdoors,” McPherson said. “Getting to chill, sit back and talk to your friends as you’re watching a game is almost like a stress reliever.”
McPherson said she wishes more people would come out to softball games because they are good and people need to support the women. As a High Rider, McPherson said they get to see and support the women, and the players get to see recurring faces that will be there every home game.
“I think people should come to softball and baseball games because being in Texas, we are a football school, and we should show our love and appreciation for the other sports here at Tech,” McPherson said. “I highly recommend students to go and enjoy the games at some point before you graduate because it is in your tuition and it’s just a fun and good time.”
For those who wish to attend, Tech baseball team plays their first home game at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 against Dallas Baptist University, and softball players play their first home game at 1:30 p.m. March 5 against North Texas.
