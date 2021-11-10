Being one of the most recognizable groups on campus and the Texas Tech culture, the Goin’ Band from Raiderland is asking the Red Raider community to help it fundraise enough money to purchase new uniforms for its over 350 members.
Joel Pagán, director of the Goin’ Band, said the uniforms are built to last 10 years; the current uniforms are in their thirteenth year. He said, currently, the band is having to mix and match pieces of the uniforms in order to perform this season.
“We’re to the point right now where we’re literally cannibalizing different uniforms to create uniforms,” Pagán said. “For people, because some of them are so old at this point, that some of the jackets are bad. And so we’re having to take parts from one of the others to kind of make a complete uniform for individuals.”
With a fundraising goal of around $150,000, the band will need around 500 uniforms, Pagan said.
However time is of the essence, Robin Phillips, director of development for the College of Visual & Performing Arts, said. The university hopes to place the order in time for the band to receive the new uniforms by the Charter Centennial Celebration in 2023.
“The timeline for having the uniforms fabricated is about a year given possible supply chain issues,” Phillips said. “We just we do want to ensure that the funds are in place so we can get the process moving and make sure our band looks their best ideally by 2023.”
Philip said the band will also receive nearly half of the funding for the total cost of the uniforms from The Office of the President as well as a third of the funding from the College of Visual & Performing Arts.
“The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts supports each of our units in its major initiatives and endeavors; as the Goin’ Band is a part of our School of Music, we are privileged to have the opportunity to support the campaign for the Goin’ Band’s new uniforms,” Interim Dean Genevieve Durham DeCesaro for the College of Visual & Performing Arts said in a statement provided to the publication.
According to the 2011 edition of La Ventana, Tech’s student-led yearbook, the last time the band was fundraising for new uniforms, the old uniforms were turned into pillows for donors to purchase.
Anna Whitlock Henry had made over 100 unique pillows, according to the yearbook, and was sold at $100 apiece. However, Pagán said it was a time-intensive project and will not be happening again this time around.
“Aspects of the uniform can be repurposed to as a sort of tribute to our higher level are some of our special donors, let’s say to this campaign,” Phillips said. “The feedback we’ve been getting from alumni and you know, former band members, TTU alumni fans is that is very valuable to them.”
Students, faculty, staff, alumni and Red Raider Fans can make a contribution of any amount to the fundraising on the Goin’ Band from Raiderland’s website, www.depts.ttu.edu/music/goinband, under the Uniform Campaign tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.