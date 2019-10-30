Whether it be on or off campus, Texas Tech students may have had a car stolen or know someone who has had a vehicle stolen.
In Texas, the penalty for auto theft varies based on the value of the vehicle, according to the FreeAdvice Legal website. Theft of a vehicle under $1,500 is considered a misdemeanor punishable up to a year in a county jail. If the vehicle is valued over $200,000, then it may be a first-degree felony offense punishable between five to 99 years in prison.
Allison Matherly, public information officer of the Lubbock Police Department, said as of Oct. 23, there has been a total of 111 stolen vehicles and a total of 3,004 stolen vehicles since January 2018.
As for the reporting process, Matherly said once a report is filed, officers will speak to the victim and collect as much information and evidence as possible, including photos and/or videos. Afterwards, officers will attempt to locate the vehicle.
If the vehicle is located with a suspect inside, the individual will be arrested, Matherly said. If the car is empty, the vehicle will be moved, and further evidence will be collected. With either scenario, the vehicle will be returned to the owner.
Jennifer Anderson, analyst and crime prevention coordinator for South Plains Auto Theft Task Force, said the program covers 28 counties including Lubbock.
The purpose of the program is to help and educate people on auto theft, Anderson said. They do presentations and are also accessible during the car clinic Tech hosts for students before traveling for major holidays.
Mia Dzaferbegovic, freshman business major from Austin, said her car was not stolen, but it was broken into during school hours on Tech campus.
“As I was walking out to my car in the Z3 parking lot behind Clement hall, I saw that my car door was opened,” Dzaferbegovic said, “and I knew something was up right away.”
The glove compartment was opened, and her wallet was missing along with her purse, Dzaferbegovic said. Everything was a mess and thrown into the back seats.
Once she called the Tech Police Department, Dzaferbegovic said an officer showed up to take the details of the situation. A case number was started right after.
“I told them I saw a security camera on the building right across from where my car was parked,” she said, “but was told the camera was pointed down and wouldn’t be able to get any footage surrounding it.”
Adding more cameras or fixing old ones would help lower auto theft, Dzaferbegovic said. If cameras were around the location of her vehicle, it would have been easier to detect whoever broke in to the car and prevent him or her from doing it again to another vehicle.
Stacy Stockard, media relations coordinator for Tech Transportation and Parking Services said, victims of auto theft should contact Tech PD if the theft took place on campus. If it’s off campus, one should contact LPD, and the department will alert a tag that the vehicle is stolen.
If one’s vehicle is stolen or broken into, Stockard said make sure to contact the police department as soon as possible to file a report.
Make sure to never leave a vehicle unlocked or leave any valuable items inside, Stockard said. If one needs to keep valuables inside the vehicle, make sure those valuables are out of sight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.