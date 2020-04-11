Brian May, President of Angelo State University, one of the four institutions making up the Texas Tech System, tendered his resignation Friday.
Tech System Board of Regents Chairman Christopher Huckabee updated the Tech System community Saturday with an online message.
Angie Wright, ASU vice president for finance and administration, will replace May, who served as the ASU president since Nov. 7, 2012, and serve as ASU's interim president immediately, according to Huckabee's message.
Wright, who started working at ASU in 1991 as a payroll coordinator, became the vice president for finance and administration in 2014, according to the message.
Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell and the Board of Regents will release information regarding a presidential search process in the coming weeks, according to the message.
“The chairman of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and I have accepted Brian’s resignation as president of Angelo State University,” Mitchell said, according to the message. "We wish Brian and his family well.”
