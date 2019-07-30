Associated Supply Company and other donors were recognized for helping with the establishment of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine on Wednesday.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Tech System Chancellor and Tech Health Sciences Center President Tedd Mitchell acknowledged the support ASCO is providing the SVM, according to a Tech news release.
ASCO is the newest donor of the SVM and is donating $5 million to the school, according to the news release. The money is set to go to the construction and development of the school.
ASCO, which is an equipment company that supplies heavy equipment vehicles, was founded in Lubbock in 1966 and is the oldest single-family-owned material and construction dealer in West Texas, according to the release.
The equipment company will also offer scholarships to students and help revolutionize veterinary schools across Texas, according to the release. ASCO is the biggest donor that has donated to veterinary school.
The other SVM donors include Jerry and Margaret Hodge, the Don and Sybil Harrington Foundation, Amarillo National Bank, Caviness Beef Packers, Happy State Bank, Cactus Feeders, United Supermarkets and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, according to the news release.
The plans for the veterinary school have been growing for just under a year, according to the release. Over $90 million have been raised for the school, which includes $17.35 million from the state legislative.
The veterinary school is set to enroll 60 students per year for a goal of 240 students for the four-year program, according to the news release. Another 150 to 200 graduate students not seeking a doctorate in veterinary medicine will be enrolled and a staff of about 90 members will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.