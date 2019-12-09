An assault was reported in the parking lot near Wall and Gates Hall earlier this evening.
At about 6:47 p.m., a Hispanic male approached a female in the parking lot, asked her for directions and assaulted her, according to a Tech Police Department Clery Act notification. The female fended off the suspect, who later fled toward the College of Education building.
The suspect was reported to be of a small build, about six feet tall and around 140 pounds, according to the notification. He had dark hair, dark eyes, facial hair with long sideburns and was wearing a baseball cap, black jeans and dark clothing, which may have been a hoodie.
For those who have any information regarding the event, one can contact Tech PD at 806-743-2000 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
