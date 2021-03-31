Residents of Lubbock have until April 1 to register or make an address change for the upcoming city elections that will take place on May 1, according to the Lubbock County Elections Office news release.
The Lubbock County Elections Office can be found on 1308 Crickets Avenue. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those who want to register or need to make changes, according to the news release.
Residents are allowed to mail their registration applications, but the mail cannot be postmarked past April 1, according to the news release.
