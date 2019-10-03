For those who wonder about security on the Texas Tech campus, the 2018 Tech Clery Campus Security Report can be the resource that provides insight on efforts to keep the university safe.
The Tech community is entitled to receive a copy of this report in accordance to the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, according to the Tech Police Department website. This document includes reported incidents, which include crimes reported to the Tech PD and other security officials on campus, in off-campus buildings or near property that the university or the Tech Health Sciences Center owns or controls.
At Tech in 2018, 24 sex offenses regarding rape and 6 sex offenses regarding forcible fondling were reported, according to the Clery Report. Sixteen burglaries, 10 motor vehicle thefts, six aggravated assaults and one robbery were reported.
Reported sex offenses regarding rape, according to the report, increased by nine from 2017 to 2018.
Along with these incidents, five cases of domestic violence, 23 cases of dating violence and 27 cases of stalking were reported, according to the report. Information regarding one case of simple assault, two cases of intimidation and one case of vandalism was reported.
Regarding 2018 arrests at or near Tech property, six were made regarding weapon violations, 299 were made regarding drug violations and 49 were made regarding alcohol violations, according to the report. For referrals, zero were made regarding weapon violations, 141 were made regarding drug violations and 433 were made regarding alcohol violations.
From 2017 to 2018, the number of arrests made regarding drug violations increased by 54, and arrests regarding alcohol violations decreased by 30, according to the report. During the same time frame, the number of referrals regarding drug violations increased by 19 and referrals regarding alcohol violations increased by 76.
