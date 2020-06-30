Buffalo Springs Lake has been approved by Lubbock County to host their annual 3rd of July Fireworks Display, according to a post on their Facebook page.
The Independence Day celebration will feature live music, food vendors and a fireworks show starting around 9:30 p.m. There will also be a golf cart parade on July 4.
Buffalo Springs Lake has asked any attendees to observe social distancing and to keep groups to no more than five people.
Wristband pre-purchased at the gate between now until July 2, for the event, will only cost general admission. On the day of the event, wristbands will be $15 for adults, $5 for child (ages 6 to 11), $6 for military and senior citizens, and free for children 5 and under.
Buffalo Springs Lakes has stated on their Facebook page that all RV camping spots for the weekend are sold out and they are not allowing tent camping at this time.
Buffalo Springs Lake does not allow personal fireworks inside the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.