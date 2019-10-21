The Texas Tech School of Law hosted Angela Staples, senior vice president of Land and General Counsel for Tall City Exploration, for its third Energy Law Series lecture.
Staples has over 15 years of experience as a law expert in the oil and gas industry, according to TechAnnounce. The Texas Board of Legal Specialization certified Staples as a specialist in Oil, Gas and Mineral Law.
She originally worked in a private practice before entering an in-house position with Tall City Exploration, according to the TechAnnounce. In addition, Staples is the General Counsel to the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, which represents Texan and New Mexican oil and gas operations.
“She’s really very helpful to the industry,” William Keffer, a professor of practice at the Tech School of Law and director of Energy Law Programs, said. “She’s going to talk to us today about what it’s like to be in-house with a company.”
During the lecture, Staples shared several experiences she has had during her time working as general counsel with her company, starting with how she received her job.
“It was a small company, they were just starting up,” she said. “They asked me to swing by their office to give them advice on the lease they were going to do. They had some questions.”
She was confronted by the entire executive team who asked if they can drill on a partially leased plot of land and whether they needed to pay the royalty interest of the co-owner, Staples said. She confirmed that the company could drill without paying their counterpart's royalties.
A few days after their meeting, she said the company called back and offered her a job as their general counsel.
“Instead of 50 clients, now I have one client; instead of representing other people’s interests, I was representing mine and my coworkers,” Staples said.
Her job consists of making new leases, maintaining current leases, monitoring the cooperation of mineral owners, helping the team controlling assets and working with the technical team, among other responsibilities, Staples said.
Staples referenced various cases during the lecture when describing her profession.
She said she was recently following the court case Devon Energy Production Company, L.P. v. Apache Corporation. Now closed, Staples said the case confirmed her assessments that companies co-leasing land do not have to pay the royalties of their counterparts when drilling.
In the ongoing case Cimarex Energy Co. v. Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Staples said Anadarko stopped paying royalties to Cimarex when the company’s lease expired.
Cimarex argued their well was still in operation, and their contract should expand into a secondary term, Staples said. The Texas Court of Appeals sided with Anadarko; Cimarex has appealed to the Texas Supreme Court, but the case has not yet been accepted.
“The cases that I mentioned help guide our leases,” Staples said. “Our biggest asset is leases and the land a part of those leases.”
In addition, Staples explained a particularly frustrating time she experienced at her company when a client refused to pay. Staples said he owed $2.3 million; she described how she handled settling out of court.
Staples also explained how being part of a company allows her more interaction with people to facilitate trust.
“A really big part of my job,” Staples said, “is to make relationships.”
While working in a private practice, she said she had to work to find opportunities to build strong relationships with her clients.
Overall, she said she has not regretted finding an in-house position as a legal advisor.
