Former Texas Tech men’s basketball player Andre Emmett was murdered at the age of 37 on Monday morning.
As a Red Raider, Emmett averaged 17.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, according to sports-reference.com. Emmett also posted a .500 shooting percentage in his time with the Red Raiders.
After Tech, Emmett was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics with the 35th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, according to draftexpress.com
