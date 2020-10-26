Hours after the Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a swearing-in ceremony was hosted at the White House Monday.
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas swore-in Associate Justice Barrett in an open-air event.
"I pledge to you and to the American people that I will discharge my duties to the best of my abilities," Barrett said.
