Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the Supreme Court Saturday.
President Donald Trump's nomination of Barrett is expected to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18, according to the Associated Press.
Trump nominated Barrett in hopes of exciting his supporters, according to AP. He studied Barrett's records closely before nominating her.
Barrett is seen as an heir to late Justice Antonin Scalia, according to AP. If appointed, Barrett would be the sixth justice to be appointed by a Republican president and the third justice amid Trump's first term.
