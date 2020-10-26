On Monday, Oct. 26, the United States Senate voted on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court as an Associate Justice.
In a 52-48 vote, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court.
The confirmation vote comes after the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.
