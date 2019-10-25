The American Heart Association will host its annual Lubbock Heart Walk at 8 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.
The American Heart Association is one of the largest voluntary health organizations battling heart disease, according to an AHA news release. The Walk was first implemented in 1993 and has since contributed to a 45 percent drop in deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Cardiovascular disease is the top cause of death in the United States, according to the news release. About 2,150 people die from this disease daily.
The fifth cause of death and the leading cause of severe disability in the United States is stroke, according to the news release. Almost 219,000 Americans suffer and die from a stroke each year.
Tedd Mitchell, the Tech System chancellor and Tech Health Sciences Center president, is the chair for this year’s Lubbock Heart Walk, according to the news release.
Hands-only CPR demonstrations, 250 free CPR kits, an obstacle course, face painting, a business and health exposition and a kid’s zone will be available at the Walk, according to the news release. Raider Red and the Tech cheerleaders will also be in attendance.
The Walk is free to the Lubbock community, according to the news release.
For more information, visit the Annual Heart Walk’s website: lubbockheartwalk.org.
