With results for the 2020 presidential election still incoming, some Americans are anticipating the moment when one candidate is elected and the process that will follow.
There is a concern President Donald Trump will not allow for a peaceful transition of power, according to NPR Morning Edition. Trump referenced he would declare victory before all votes were in, citing potential fraudulence from mail-in ballots.
If former Vice President Joe Biden is announced the winner and Trump refuses to leave office, military commanders would confront an unimaginable situation, taking orders from a disputed commander in chief even as his opponents look to them to help remove him, according to the LA Times.
A contested election that spills into a fight in state legislatures would create constitutional chaos, according to LA Times. At several points between Election Day and the inauguration, things can break down if any states opt to disregard their results and Congress cannot agree on how to count the states’ electors.
The election meltdown scenario has grown considerably less remote, as the rapid shift to voting by mail, more by Democrats than Republicans, has created outcomes in which a Republican appears to have won on Election Day but ultimately loses when all the mail-in votes are counted in the following days, according to LA Times.
In preparation for this, Democratic lawyers working with the Biden campaign are investigating the election laws in battleground states and the Constitution’s rules for counting electoral votes, according to LA Times.
There is a worry Trump will prematurely declare victory and send his lawyers to court to stop the complete count of votes if he is leading in a swing state, according to LA Times.
This legal action potentially creates an opening for Republican state lawmakers in swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, to declare their state’s electoral votes for Trump, according to LA Times. Consequently, the Democratic governor in each of these states could stand in the way, bringing Congress a competing slate of electors for Biden thus causing further dispute.
Nothing like this has happened in America since the 1876 contest between Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel Tilden, according to LA Times.
On March 4, 1801, early in the morning, John Adams, the second president of the U.S., left Washington D.C., according to the History website. Thomas Jefferson, third president of the U.S., would have his inauguration later that day and replace Adams as president.
Adams’ departure marked the first peaceful transfer of power between political opponents in the U.S., according to History. Since then, the loser of every U.S. presidential election has willingly and peacefully surrendered power to the winner, despite political or moral differences.
There are 78 days between Election Day and Inauguration Day, according to PBS News Hour. During this time the Center for Presidential Transition, a non-partisan group, helps candidates prepare for the next administration, whether that is Trump’s second term or Biden’s first term.
Additionally, the Presidential Transition Act provides milestones from six months before the election through Election Day and so far, every milestone has been hit, according to PBS.
If Trump is not re-elected, according to NPR, Biden will be inaugurated into office on Jan. 20, 2021.
